Hannah Waddingham Reflects on the Unique Dynamics with Jason Sudeikis on 'Ted Lasso'

In the realm of television, where appearance and stereotypes often dictate casting choices, the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso stands out as a beacon of authenticity and inclusivity. Hannah Waddingham, renowned for her roles in hit shows like Game of Thrones and Sex Education, recently shared her thoughts on why working on Ted Lasso was a "completely unique" experience, shedding light on the show's commitment to breaking traditional norms.

Waddingham, who portrayed AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, brought her formidable presence to the screen throughout the show's three heartwarming seasons. However, it was her reflections on her own physicality and the industry's often narrow standards of beauty that truly highlighted the show's exceptional approach. Standing tall at 5'11", Waddingham candidly revealed her past struggles due to her height. "Being a woman who’s not small... I had always struggled," she disclosed on a recent episode of The View. In an industry that has historically favored petite actresses, her experience of being overlooked for roles due to her stature was far from uncommon.

Yet, the atmosphere on the set of Ted Lasso was a transformative departure from these norms. Waddingham recounted her interactions with the show's lead, Jason Sudeikis, with a heartwarming sense of admiration. Sudeikis, who plays the titular character and serves as an executive producer on the show, shattered stereotypes by wholeheartedly embracing Waddingham's height. "I don’t care if she wears four-inch heels. Let’s do it," Sudeikis told her. This simple yet powerful gesture represented a departure from the industry's fixation on standardized appearances, celebrating individuality instead.

As mentioned by DECIDER, for Waddingham, this support was revolutionary. "That is a completely unique situation to find yourself in — where the man is so generous that they want to raise you up and celebrate everything that you are," she shared. This sentiment speaks to the core of what Ted Lasso represents: a celebration of genuine diversity and a rejection of superficial judgments.

Furthermore, Waddingham emphasized the remarkable age-positive aspect of her casting. When the show commenced production in 2020, Waddingham was 45 years old, a fact that she found "fabulous and unusual." In an industry that often sidelines women as they age, Ted Lasso offered a refreshing departure from the norm by placing value on talent and experience over societal expectations.

The success of "Ted Lasso" can be attributed to multiple factors, according to Waddingham. At the heart of its triumph lies the combination of exceptional writing and a dedication to finding the "best people for the job." In her words, the show's creators veered away from pursuing the usual "famouses," opting instead for the perfect fit for each role. This commitment to authenticity is palpable throughout the series, creating a dynamic and relatable ensemble cast that resonates with audiences on a profound level.

