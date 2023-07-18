Britney Spears Captivates Fans as She Sings While Riding a Horse on the Beach: "Southern Girl Singing"

During a recent coastal trip, Britney Spears expressed her singing talent while riding on the beach horseback. She recorded herself singing hymns in a now-deleted video, as reported by Uproxx. The caption read, "Southern girl singing on my horse!!!" In the clip shared on social media, Spears captured the beautiful sunlit scene at the beach, starting with a blurry image that gradually cleared up.

Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari. Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Also Read: Britney Spears Reveals The Challenges of Writing Her Memoir 'The Woman in Me': "Life Has Not Been Easy"

As she hummed, Amazing Grace, she showcased herself riding a horse along the shore. Spears lifted her phone to offer a clearer view of her outfit, featuring a vibrant bikini, straw hat, sunglasses, and ponytail tied back. At one point in the video, Spears turned her camera around, revealing her husband and agent who were accompanying her nearby. Both men were seen wearing hats and sunglasses, following along as she rode on the horse along the beach. Though her last album was released seven years ago, she collaborated with Elton John on Hold Me Closer after her 13-year conservatorship ended in the previous year.

Britney Spears singing Jesus Loves Me and Amazing Grace on a horse 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uTnXKdajwc — Britney Stan ✨ (@BritneyTheStan) July 16, 2023

The pop icon recently announced that her much-awaited memoir, The Women in Me, is scheduled for release on October 24th. After a competitive bidding process involving several publishing houses, Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, emerged as the winner and acquired the publishing rights to the book. Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told PEOPLE, "Britney's compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery," she continued, "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn't be more proud to help her share her story at last."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Britney Spears' Memoir ‘The Woman In Me’ Releases on October 24 Making Her $15M Richer Already

As stated in the press release by Gallery Books, Spears' memoir promises to offer a never-before-seen insight into her remarkable journey as one of the most outstanding performers in pop music history. The memoir will also highlight the enduring influence of music and love and emphasize the significance of a woman sharing her own story on her own terms. Described as a courageous and profoundly touching narrative, the book will touch on themes of freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.

Also Read: Britney Spears Refuses to Tell Her Family About the Details of Her Memoir Before Book Release

Following the announcement of the memoir's release date, Spears took to social media to open up about the dedication and therapeutic efforts invested in the creative process of writing her book. She says in the video, "My book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my a** off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. If you don't like it, that's fine too." She ends the music video by referring to lyrics from Kokomo by the Beach Boys.

References:

https://people.com/britney-spears-sings-hymns-while-horseback-riding-on-the-beach-video-7562177

https://twitter.com/britneyspears/status/1678959490471960578?

https://twitter.com/badkidsfame/status/1680389032268779520

https://uproxx.com/pop/britney-spears-woman-in-me-book-memoir-video/

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears Feels She Hasn’t Been “Treated as an Equal Person in This Country” Post Security Slap Saga

Britney Spears Shares What Happened After Victor Wembanyama Incident and Demands a Public Apology