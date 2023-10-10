In a recent groundbreaking episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the influential and well-known podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan shared his bold opinion on Bitcoin, sending shockwaves through the financial world and igniting a surge in the cryptocurrency’s price. Rogan, in an intellectual and profound conversation with Sam Altman—the mastermind behind Open AI, which is also home to ChatGPT—didn’t shy away from expressing his enthusiasm, going so far as to suggest that Bitcoin could possibly ‘dominate’ the world. Speaking to Altman, Rogan said, “That’s the one that has the most likely possibility of becoming a universal viable currency.”

As per Cryptopolitan, Bitcoin is the most prominent cryptocurrency out there. It has been a subject of both intense scrutiny and admiration in the financial realm. Rogan emphasized what he considers to be Bitcoin’s defining features: its scarcity due to a limited supply and the ongoing mining process. Per Rogan, these features contribute to Bitcoin’s heightened popularity and also set it apart in the constantly growing and evolving crypto market. While a few have contemplated Bitcoin’s practicality for everyday transactions, Rogan pointed to individuals like Andreas Antonopoulos, a Greek tech entrepreneur, who has effortlessly incorporated Bitcoin into his daily life; he uses the cryptocurrency for even the most 'mundane' tasks, from paying rent to covering day-to-day expenses.

Altman also chimed in with his Worldcoin initiative—an iris biometric cryptocurrency project—and said the following about it: "I’m excited about it for the same reasons. I’m excited about bitcoin too, but I think this idea that we have a global currency that is outside of the control of any government, is a super logical and important step."

According to Bitcoin.com News, the impact of Rogan’s statements on Bitcoin’s value was palpable, with the cryptocurrency trading around the $28,000 level following the podcast episode. The stint reflected the response of traders to Rogan’s view that Bitcoin has the most likely possibility of becoming a 'universal viable currency.' Technical analysis of Bitcoin's price movements suggested a potential upward trajectory, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) breaking its own price ceiling. If the RSI continues on this path, Bitcoin could see further gains, possibly surpassing the $28,500 mark.

Bitcoin’s past performance, to some extent, also reinforces its status as a 'resilient' and influential asset. As per reports, Bitcoin has been profitable for an impressive 3129 out of 3597 days. Rogan's opinions on Bitcoin aren't merely speculative; previously, he went ahead with a deal that added $100,000 worth of Bitcoin to his portfolio.

As Bitcoin's value hovers around $28,000, its journey from a technical novelty to a crypto 'must-have' has been nothing short of captivating. The question of whether Bitcoin will become the currency of the future remains uncertain, but Rogan's perspective adds weight to the ongoing narrative of Bitcoin's prominence. In the unpredictable world of cryptocurrency, where both bravery and caution are essential, only time can tell if Rogan's 'predictions' will hit the mark.

