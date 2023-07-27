Donald Trump Slams President Joe Biden for Saying US is 'Low on Ammunition’: “How Stupid Can Somebody Be”

Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden in a recent interview with Fox News earlier this week. According to reports, the current President of the United States, Joe Biden mentioned that the US was low on ammunition. In the interview with Fox News host Maria Bartimo, Trump boldly expressed his views and accused President Biden of 'stupidity' for letting such a detail slip.

At the beginning of the interview, Trump was asked to talk about the current President's recent declaration regarding the said ordeal about weaponry. The former President didn't hold back on his thoughts and explained how he'd have handled it. In addition, he ridiculed Biden for putting the States in a somewhat vulnerable position in an era where nuclear power has the most threshold. "Look this is the most dangerous time in the history of our country because of weaponry," claimed Trump.

He went on to emphasize the impact of nuclear power, "The nuclear power is so enormous" said Trump. He then re-collected the modus operandi for ammunition in the early times. "This isn't two Army tanks going and shooting each other in World War I, World War II, with soldiers standing behind a bunker and shooting people," claimed Trump.

He then labeled the whole situation as an "obliteration" and went on to slam Biden in the statements that followed. "We have a man that doesn't understand what he's doing. We have a man that yesterday stood up and told the whole world, we have no ammunition," explained Trump.

As the interview progressed, a very disgruntled Trump went on to talk about the kind of security measures he took while in power. Reportedly, the former President mentioned that he filled the armory to the brim. "Do you know I had every ammunition building full to the bring three years ago?" said Trump.

He went on to complain of how terrible it was that "we've given it all away", and that Biden announcing that the armory stands empty is worse than it been emptied. He proceeds to explain the gravity of the situation, "He has told China and these other places that are hostile that we have no ammunition."

The former President then made a comparison between his being condemned for owning 'classified documents' after leaving the White House, to Biden's ordeal. "You talk about classified documents. That's worse than any document you could give," mentioned Trump.

Trump suggested a hypothetical theory that resulted from the aftermath of Biden's declaration; a butterfly effect. "Now these people are sitting back in China and other places that hate us, including North Korea". As he continued, he carefully emphasized being on good terms with North Korea's leader. "I had a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un and kept our country safe," he claimed.

As the interview concluded, Trump proceeded to accuse Biden of being rather careless with his words and called him "stupid". "They're talking about the United States of America has no ammunition. Think of it, how stupid can somebody be to say that?" asked Trump in conclusion.

