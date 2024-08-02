Donald Trump Was Slammed for Insisting Georgia Polls Aren’t Rigged as He Was 'Winning by So Much'

Former President Donald Trump's statement on the Georgia polls made him the harbinger of viral headlines. Critical of the electoral system and the poll guidelines, Trump minced no words when he witnessed a sharp decline in votes back in 2020. However, this time around, he seemingly flipped on his usual stance when he saw himself winning.

Addressing a 'Get Out the Vote' rally in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday, March 9, the former President contradicted his earlier claims of the polls in the state being rigged. The business mogul turned politician cited his current lead in the state. At the onset of his speech, he boasted about his strong performance in Georgia during his successful 2016 presidential campaign, claiming an even better outcome in 2020. But when referring to back then, "You know, the polls are all rigged," Trump had said. However, he then changed his stance, saying, "Of course, lately, they haven’t been rigged because I’m winning by so much. Disregard that statement. I love the polls very much."

Trump in Rome, Georgia: "The polls are all rigged. Of course, lately they haven't been rigged because I'm winning by so much." pic.twitter.com/DSlS5dl9zL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2024

According to The Hill, Trump currently leads President Biden on a national level, with 46.1% support compared to Biden's 44.6%. In Georgia, a pivotal swing state in the 2020 election, Trump holds an even larger lead, with 48.4% support compared to Biden's 41%. While Georgia played a crucial role in Biden's victory over Trump in 2020, recent polling suggests a shift in favor of the former President. National poll analyses by FiveThirtyEight indicate either a close race between both candidates or a slight advantage for Trump.

and now that trump wins poll in Georgia the polls are not rigged!!!! he said in 16 if he lost it was because it would of been rigged. in 20 he said it was rigged. 4 everyone to know the same machines were in service in 16 and 20 So Go Figure!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/hMYrkVTK1u — Lloyd Arseneau (@ArseneauLloyd) March 10, 2024

Trump also urged his supporters to vote for him; he called for a landslide victory that would be 'too big to rig.' Trump's criticism of the electoral process and his claims of rigging, particularly when he perceives himself to be performing poorly, have been consistent themes. However, he has yet to acknowledge the accuracy of the 2020 election results, including his loss in both Georgia and the overall election to Biden.

Long history of Trump claming things are "rigged" https://t.co/uSmTcDb2IW — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) March 10, 2024

In other news, the US House of Representatives passed a law that could potentially lead to TikTok's ban from the US, putting the app in a precarious situation. If ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, fails to sell its majority stake within six months, the app could face restrictions in the US. However, Trump criticized this decision, labeling Meta (formerly Facebook) as a 'true enemy of the people.' Trump further accused Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg of donating millions to local election offices that, according to NPR, actually helped 'save' the 2020 elections in the wake of the pandemic.

Can someone explain to me how anyone takes this man seriously.



Early in his speech, he said he did great in Georgia during his successful 2016 presidential campaign and did even better in 2020, but it was rigged.

Later, Trump began saying, “you know, the polls are all rigged.”… — Hammer (@hammertank61) March 10, 2024

Trump utilized his Truth Social app to convey a strong message about the perceived risks associated with Meta-owned Facebook. He stated, "Tiktok is less of a danger to the USA than meta (Facebook!), which is a true enemy of the people. They spent $500,000,000 against me and our great republican party, “lockboxes” and all, and should never have been allowed to do that. TikTok didn’t."

