Donald Trump Rants That he 'Would Have Bombed’ Russia and China in Response to Their Invasive Policies

Donald Trump has yet again irked his listeners with his explosive rants. This time, however, it was not a living entity standing in his opposition but rather the world powers with a stronghold on the current geopolitical scenario: Russia and China. According to the Washington Post, Trump remarked that he "would have bombed" both countries for their invasive policies in strategic locations if it were in his hands.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Rayford

His purported comments at a recent fundraiser took some of the attending donors by surprise. Earlier this month in Taiwan, Trump's former ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OCSE), James Gilmore, told reporters that the GOP presumptive nominee is not an isolationist, as he is often depicted per The Express. Gilmore conveyed his confidence that Trump "will support Taiwan when he becomes president." China maintains that Taiwan is its territory and has repeatedly threatened invasion despite firm warnings from the US. During his presidency, Trump supported Taipei and facilitated arms sales to the country, also maintained by Joe Biden's administration. On one hand, he has strongly criticized China's economic dominance and what he perceives as unfair practices benefiting Beijing at the expense of the United States. On the other hand, he has also shown appreciation for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump stuns donors with behind-closed-doors rant about bombing Russia and China: report trump wants to start world war||| he don’t care will be in prison rather die with All Americans donTrump stuns donors with behind-closed-doors rant about bombing Russia and China: report trump — james hill (@jameshi83493504) May 29, 2024

The former President's questioning of the money spent on Ukraine aid and his threats to withdraw the US from NATO have caused concern among NATO allies. However, his supporters argue that they simply want other member countries to contribute their fair share towards funding Europe's security. Trump has often praised Russian President Vladimir Putin's leadership, going as far as suggesting last year that their relationship could help quickly address ongoing conflicts. However, he has also emphasized that any support for Kyiv would need to align with US interests under his leadership.

Ignoring Robert Mueller's Russia probe, Donald Trump now wants a summit with Vladimir Putin – possibly in the White House. https://t.co/1E39gNem6h pic.twitter.com/0a29OlUW9b — Splinter (@splinter_news) June 2, 2018

In February, Trump noted on Truth Social, "We should never give money anymore without the hope of a payback, or without 'strings' attached." Two months down the line, he posted stating, "As everyone agrees, Ukrainian Survival and Strength should be much more important to Europe than to us, but it is also important to us! GET MOVING EUROPE!" According to Politico, back in February, Trump also stated, "Look, I want China to do great, I do. And I like President Xi a lot, he was a very good friend of mine during my term." While he expressed a reluctance to reignite the trade war he initiated during his time in office, he indicated a willingness to potentially impose tariffs exceeding 60 percent. It is worth noting, that the statement has sparked conversations around the future of the geopolitical relationship between the world powers amid wars and the take of the U.S.A. in it.