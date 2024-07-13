Donald Trump Posed With Fox News' Jeanine Pirro Amid Speculation Over Melania's Whereabouts

Social media users pointed out that former president Donald Trump was being spotted out and about, while his wife Melania Trump remained away from the limelight. Now, Melania's absence has stirred several questions by eagle-eyed Internet users across several social media platforms. The 77-year-old business mogul appeared friendly as he was seen seated next to Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro on February 26 at an event, per Newsweek. "Saturday night’s dinner was a little late because my dinner partner had some business to attend to in South Carolina," Pirro captioned the photos on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the photos, both Trump and Pirro look happy as they sit at a breakfast table with what looks like a pretty croissant.

After lawyer and Trump critic Ron Filipkowski posted the picture on X, captioned "Not Melania," people started to worry about Melania's location, with many asking "Where's Melania?" per OK! Magazine. A user commented, "Is this his new Mercedes?" taking a dig at the former president flubbing his wife's name during a recent speech in Washington DC. "Melanie is gone, man! She doesn’t want to be there," another user commented on her continued absence.

"Where’s Melania is one of my favorite games to play! Lol," another user commented. Another user took a dig at Trump, saying, "Who is this week's contractual wife?" Another user slammed both Pirro's husband and Trump in the same comment, saying, "Only a matter of time until the judge will be able to visit both her husband and Donald in prison."

Trump was asked at a recent town hall in South Carolina if his wife would participate in the campaign trail, similar to how Jill Biden, the current FLOTUS, has done for her husband, President Joe Biden's re-election campaign. "It's a question I'm asked a lot, that Jill Biden is everywhere. She's campaigning everywhere for Joe Biden and she did in 2020," Fox News host Laura Ingraham said. "Will we see more of your secret weapon, for those of us who know your wife Melania?" Trump responded as the audience cheered for Melania, "They love her, I'll tell you. And you know her. She's a very brilliant person. She speaks many languages, the whole thing."

The former property tycoon continued by flippantly explaining Melania is focused on their 17-year-old son Barron, without really answering when she'll be seen during the campaign trail. "Her life revolves around that boy, [he's] so important to her," the once-massive TV personality commented. "At the same time, it also revolves around our country and the success of our country." A few weeks prior, he gave an update on Fox News with Brian Kilmeade on his wife's potential participation in his 2024 presidential campaign, but she was still nowhere to be seen. "She's gonna play, and she always did play a big role," he said during an interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade last month. "She was somebody that you could rely on. She's very smart, and a very compassionate person. She wants to make America great again, too."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 29, 2024. It has since been updated.