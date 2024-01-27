Donald Trump Ordered to Pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 Million for Defamation

Former President Donald Trump has been abuzz with joy with his ongoing campaign for the upcoming elections set for December. He’s already harbored the support of many GOP members such as Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis who resigned from their campaigns to endorse him. Despite the wave of support nationwide, Trump has been known for making controversial remarks. Whether it’s throwing shade at his Democrat rival, Joe Biden, or calling out reporters during a press meet. He’s been under quite a lot of scrutiny in the past. It appears that one of his remarks has ended up literally costing him quite heavily.

The Washington Post reported the recent victory of famous journalist E. Jean Carroll against Trump. As per a federal court jury hearing, Trump was ordered to pay her a whopping $83.3 Million for damages procured due to the defamatory statements from 2019. Earlier, Carroll had accused the former President of sexually harassing her, claims that he denied during a 2019 rally. The aftermath of his remarks against her resulted in a multitude of threats and a series of harassments from Trump loyalists.

Moreover, this reported harassment inflicted on Carroll by anonymous people continued well after Trump’s presidency ended. This insinuates she dealt with the brunt end of things for quite a while before such a ruling took place. Circling back, jurors of the case deduced he acted brazenly and malevolently against Carroll when she had accused him of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s. Hence, $65 Million awarded were “punitive damages.” The remaining $18.3 Million was for compensatory damages. Trump wasn’t too pleased with the outcome of this civil case that presented its verdict on Friday, and claimed he’d continue to appeal once more.

Carroll appeared overjoyed at the resounding success of her case and issued an “emailed” statement through her spokesperson, Attorney Roberta Kaplan. She delightfully declared, “This is a great victory for every woman who stands up when she’s been knocked down and a huge defeat for every bully who has tried to keep a woman down.” Kaplan continued to emphasize Carroll's victory and said, “Today’s verdict proves that the law applies to everyone in our country, even the rich, even the famous, even the former presidents.”

The attorney also highlights a few traits of Trump and iterates on her client's legal decision to go head-to-head against him. Kaplan said, “There is a way to stand up to someone like Donald Trump, who cares more about wealth, fame, and power than respecting the law.” Kaplan added, “Standing up to a bully takes courage and bravery; it takes someone like E. Jean Carroll.”

The statement concluded with a final note of gratitude. It read, “We thank the jury for standing up for E. Jean Caroll and the rule of law.” This recent ordeal has possibly put Trump in quite a soup, How Trump will respond in light of such a massive financial loss is yet to be seen.