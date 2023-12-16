Meghan McCain, former co-host of The View, has become the center of attention after slamming her former colleagues on the popular daytime talk show for making "defamatory and slanderous" accusations. McCain, the late Senator John McCain's daughter, is now considering legal action in response to remarks made during a segment about Hunter Biden's federal tax case and its implications for President Joe Biden.

On Thursday's episode of The View, co-host Ana Navarro suggested that Hunter Biden was not the only person in Washington who engaged in "influence peddling" based on his last name. Navarro's remarks implied that others, including those at the table, had engaged in similar practices, prompting McCain to respond angrily. Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host, sought clarification, asking, "Who at this table did it?" Navarro replied cryptically, "I'm not talking about currently," which many interpreted as a veiled reference to Meghan, per The New York Post.

Meghan McCain, who co-hosted The View from 2017 to 2021, expressed her displeasure on Twitter. She wrote, "I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years – move on, I have. I have never been accused of a crime in my life. I am a patriotic American – I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries."

Meghan added, "Not all politician's children are the same - and I am no Hunter Biden. All accusations are absurd, defamatory, and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning."

This incident adds another chapter to McCain's ongoing saga with her former co-hosts. McCain frequently clashed with her colleagues on The View. Her departure from the show in 2021 was marked by dissatisfaction and a desire to distance herself from the New York-based show, reports Page Six.

Meghan McCain wrote in her memoir Bad Republican that during her time on The View, she felt like she became a target of everything that her colleagues disliked about then-President Trump. Even though she did not vote for Trump, she believed her co-hosts were upset with her because she was the only Republican on the show. Meghan also mentioned that her relationships with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar had grown strained over time, with both becoming "meaner and less forgiving."

Meghan founded Citizen Cain Productions in October of the same year, to create diverse content for various platforms. The company's mission is to tell female-led and American stories, starting with McCain's podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat.

It's worth noting that Meghan has a history of vehemently defending her family name. She has been outspoken against disparaging remarks, particularly those made by former President Donald Trump, throughout her father's life and even after his death, per Daily Mail.

