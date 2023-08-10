‘Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Accuses Meri Brown of Being Abusive: “I Bore the Brunt”

"Abuse" is the word Mykelti Brown has used while addressing treatment by Sister Wives star Meri Brown. Although she's been absent from the show for the past few seasons, she opened up about the "abuse accusations" against Meri. The daughter of Christine and Kody Brown wasn't on good terms with their father's first wife.

In early January of 2023, Kody's son Paedon Brown accused one of the show's cast members of 'abuse.' He told the blogger John Yates that Meri was "not nice" towards them as children and that "abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically," per The Hollywood Gossip.

Paedon insisted the abuse went "past verbal." The explosive accusations were further strengthened shortly after Gwendlyn echoed her brother's thoughts and recalled how Meri once got violent with Mykelti. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old addressed these allegations herself.

She opened up and shared, "I am speaking on my own personal experiences and opinion on Meri Brown. I don't want to discount my siblings' experiences with her." Not dismissing what her siblings went through, Mykelti added, "I don't remember Meri ever being physically abusive to me."

In a video clip shared via Patreon, Mykelti continued, "She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger." The claims have come from the Brown siblings about Meri's so-called "abusive behavior" towards children; however, Mykelti urged she (Meri) quit being abusive when the kids got old enough, and they were able to fight back.

Mykelti last appeared on the show this past season as a 'sounding board to her mother, Christine,' per Screen Rant. The mother of three ensured she was in Arizona to support her mother with her big move. She added, "I honestly think I got the brunt of it. My siblings have told me multiple times that they think that I did receive the worst that she gave."

"However, I think that we were all affected by her," she continued. Fast forward to now, Mykelti explained her relationship with Meri is now "cordial" as they both often cross paths in their professional lives because they both sell clothes through ​LuLaRoe. And they share nothing beyond that.

"She's not, nor will she ever be, part of my life nor my husband's or my kids' lives because of the trauma I experienced as a child growing up," Mykelti emphasized. She kept her statement balanced and addressed what she really thinks of Meri.

"I don't think she's a terrible person, but I don't think she's necessarily a nice person," Mykelti got real. The video concluded on a note where she wished Meri "the best" regardless of her (mis)behavior towards them and her.

Meri, however, hasn't addressed these allegations yet. But she shared a post on her birthday and didn't seem too "bothered" by anything. In honor of her birth anniversary, she wrote, "Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world.

Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food!"

"I have so many things to be grateful for. So many good things in the works for the coming year. So much promise, hope, and light," she concluded. Meri and Kody Brown released a joint statement and confirmed an end to their 'spiritual marriage.'

"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," the exes wrote.

