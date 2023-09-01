Miley Cyrus Feels Gratitude For Beyonce and Rihanna Who Treated Her Like a 'Little Sister'

Miley Cyrus is thinking back to a day when she had a memorable experience with Beyoncé and Rihanna. The Wrecking Ball singer used her TikTok account, where she has a series called Used To Be Young, to celebrate her career's high points.

Cyrus recalled the moment she performed with the superstars at the 2008 Stand Up To Cancer event, saying they treated her like "a little sister." The star was truly humbled by the likes of megastars Rihanna and Beyonce warming up to her, per Yahoo! News.

“Here’s me sandwiched between Beyoncé and Rihanna,” she said as she flipped over an iPad showing the clip. “What I remember most from doing this performance is I was standing in between two of the biggest legends and icons that I was looking up to at the time, and they treated me like a little sister the entire time. They’re really sweet.”

The Hannah Montana star apparently joined Beyoncé, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Fergie, Carrie Underwood, Nicole Scherzinger, Mary J. Blige, Leona Lewis, Keyshia Cole, Natasha Bedingfield, Ciara, and Ashanti to perform Just Stand Up! at the time, when she was seemingly 15 years old. “I got brackets on the back of my teeth and I’m singing with Beyoncé,” she added alluding to her young age at the time.

On September 5, 2008, the Cancer special was shown live on television. Since the beginning of her music career, Miley, who started as a child actor, has experimented with several musical styles. She rapidly made her way to collaborating with Hip-Hop stars such as Juicy J, Fresh Montana, Timbaland, Ludacris, Lil Nas X, Nelly, Future, Pharrell, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, and more after getting her true big break with the blockbuster pop tune Party In The U.S.A.

Since then, Miley has released songs like Used To Be Young, Jaded, and Flowers that return to her country-pop origins. Miley Cyrus, now 30 years old, has done a lot in her life, so it's good to see her take some time after the release of Used To Be Young to remember and reflect on some of the key moments in her career and life.

Cyrus also discussed how fame has affected her and her father Billy Ray Cyrus differently over the years throughout the social media series. She also reflected on several other events in her life, including her time as Hannah Montana and contentious professional occasions, beginning from the very beginning. The singer recently released Endless Summer Vacation, her eighth studio album, which includes Flowers, her most hit song in years, per CinemaBlend.

Miley discussed her wide variety of musical tastes in a 2019 Vanity Fair cover article. “I surprise my own self with my choices,” she says. “Sometimes I’ll even think: Why the f**k did I do that? Or, What got me there? What? Why?” She added, “You know, in the same way, I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less,” she stated.

Miley Cyrus on performing with Beyoncé and Rihanna when she was younger:



