Donald Trump's Second Wife Marla Maples Allegedly Had An Affair with This Famous 90's Singer

Donald Trump's extra-marital affairs are no secret to the world. But, an old FBI file obtained by Inside Edition revealed the former president's second wife, Marla Maples, reportedly had an affair with a 90's singer. The alleged love triangle has been detailed in the documents released in 2019, revealing details of the actress's romantic rendezvous.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brian Cleary

The jaw-dropping details Maples hooked up with the American singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, according to reports in an FBI file. The legal documents released in 2019 explained the love affair between romantic ballad crooner Bolton and the now 60-year-old. Apparently, the claims also revealed she even "bedded" Bolton in Trump's absence.

As part of the investigations of both The Trump Organization and Trump Management Company, the Federal Bureau of Investigations released a number of documents, and one of them details a 1996 investigation conducted by an agent who appeared to have been looking into the Trump Tower guard and naked photos of Maples, which her publicist claimed to have lost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Natkin

Chuck Jones, Maples' publicist, later testified she "brought singer Michael Bolton back to her room following [Donald] Trump's departure from a West Coast trip." The man (Jones) was also put behind bars in 1999 for reportedly stealing the actress's lingerie, nude photos, and around 200 pairs of her shoes from her apartment in a video footage, where he was also captured licking her shoes.

Some reports also revealed Maples' love affair with bodyguard Spencer Wagner in 1996, and Jones was the one who let out the news. She and Wagner were reportedly caught during a tryst by police near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Although the bodyguard denied a romantic relationship with the actress, he was ousted four months later.

The bodyguard couldn't fully recover from the scandal, as Trump fired him after finding out about the affair. Wagner's ex-wife told the outlet he couldn't find work and died of a drug overdose on January 1, 2012. The former president and Maples called it quits in 1997.

Meanwhile, publicist Jones was convicted, and that's when he took his revenge on Maples and claimed she took Bolton back to her room at the Trump Parc. The Happiness actress stood in the witness box, trying to identify the shoes he stole from her. Apparently, she installed the camera after noticing around 100 pairs gone missing.

Trump, however, wasn't oblivious to all this and even discussed Bolton in his interview with Vanity Fair. The Republican front-runner revealed his past with Maples following their brief split. The now 77-year-old said, "She was very hurt. Michael Bolton calls Marla and says, "Marla, I'd like to take you out." And he falls madly in love with her."

He continued, "Now, I say to myself, Wait a minute, I don't like this. Michael Bolton—he's got the No. 1 f***ing album in the world, Time, Love and Tenderness, and what that does to a guy like me, a competitive guy, it's like an affirmation that the girl has to be great because the No. 1 singer has fallen for her."

However, Trump concluded that although he dumped Maples twice and that too "left her like a dog," she returned to him instead of Bolton. The actress never re-married after this and had a girlchild with Trump named Tiffany Ariana Trump. The Republican moved on with other women and finally settled with First Lady Melania Trump.

