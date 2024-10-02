In a recent interview, Kid Rock shared his experience of touring the White House back when the real estate mogul was in office. Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, had many chances to visit the White House when Donald Trump was there. According to Whiskey Riff, Kid Rock revealed a tale about his 2017 visit to the notorious 'Monica Lewinsky room' after an incident with the establishment.

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Rock reminisced about the strange and entertaining time when Trump personally showed him around the White House. However, a chamber with a contentious history stood out to the rock star in an otherwise historic house. The first White House dinner that Rock attended with Sarah Palin and other prominent politicians was anything from routine. After getting to know Trump to a certain extent, he received an exclusive tour of the mansion that night.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool

Rock told Carlson, "One of the first times at the White House having dinner with Sarah Palin, we go into the Oval Office to meet him and he’s just wide open. And then he goes, ‘Rock, come here.’ And we walked down to this other room left of the Oval Office. He goes, ‘You know what this room is?’ ‘No sir.’ He’s like, ‘This is the Monica Lewinsky room.’ Literally I felt like I was in Stepbrothers. I’m like, did we just become best friends?" According to Rock, he then signaled for the other guests to come inside, where he inquired whether they were familiar with the room's history.

For people who have no idea what Kid Rock meant by that, here's a quick rundown of the background. There was a huge controversy around Bill Clinton's affair when he was president. He had sexual relations with Lewinsky, who was just a young intern at the time. At the time, he was facing impeachment proceedings for lying about the entire ordeal, but he was eventually acquitted and completed his term.

Circling back to the Carlson interview, after describing how his career had given him the opportunity to meet every living president, Rock made a comment about how Trump was different from everyone else because he was 'down-to-earth,' and that the ex-president gave his guests a personal tour of the White House, pointing out portraits, famous bedrooms, and historical artifacts. Rock, taken aback by the sheer magnitude of the venue, reflected on Trump's explicit statement, "This is the people’s house. This is your house," and how it had left an impression on him.

Even now, Rock is one of Trump's most ardent backers. His most recent public appearance was as a performer at the 2016 Republican National Convention. Following the attempted murder of Trump, Rock also defended him on social media. As reported by Wide Open Country, wearing his 'White Boy of the Year' cap, he snarled and said, "You f--k with Trump, you f--ck with me!"