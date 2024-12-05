Trump Brutally Mocked After Melania Took a Different Car at Her Mom's Funeral: "Friendzoned by Your..."

Earlier this year, Donald Trump attended his wife Melania's mother's funeral in Florida, taking a break from his continuing legal troubles. At her mother Amalija Knavs' burial, Melania was escorted by Donald to a church near their Mar-a-Lago residence. However, as reported by RawStory, Trump and Melania were seen driving away in separate vehicles as they left his mother-in-law's burial. This led to incessant conjecture on social media over the reason behind this move.

A video of the Trumps heading to a black SUV, with a Secret Service member holding open the passenger-side rear door for Melania, was shared online by liberal activist Ron Filipowski. She got in the vehicle and seemed to say something to her husband, who turned around and entered the car after her.

One internet user commented on X, "Imagine getting friend-zoned by your wife." Another user wrote, "When Melania talks Trump listens. "I don't want you the in car, do you hear me? I don't want any more nonsense your bullshit, your lies. Leave!" A third user commented, "Separate bedrooms, separate bank accounts, separate apartments, separate lives. I think Melanie hates him." A fourth user wrote, "Just her body language towards him, says it all. Very cold vibes."

Earlier this month, the former FLOTUS announced her mother's passing at the age of 78. In her eulogy, she described her mother as 'a ray of light in the darkest of days' at the burial. Following the judge's refusal to allow the proceedings to be postponed for one day, Trump left his defamation trial in New York to attend the burial. However, Forbes reported that the judge denied the prolongment of the trial since Trump was not required to attend the hearing, Forbes mentioned.

As reported by Fox News, Melania said at the Episcopal Church, "My mother, the epitome of elegance and grace, exemplified the essence of a true woman. Her love for her husband, Viktor, my father; Ines, my sister; and I was boundless. Her nurturing spirit had no limits, creating a legacy that will last for generations. She showered her grandson, Barron, with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care, and unwavering devotion. She embodied the best mother, wife, grandmother, mother-in-law, a true beacon of love and luxury in our lives."

The former First Lady also described how her mother instilled in her a love of cooking and sparked her curiosity in fashion. She related stories of their opulent trips to Paris and other European countries, where they drew patterns and designs late at night and eventually produced things that resembled 'artwork.' She concluded, "In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiant joy. She was not just a friend, but a confidant. A ray of light in the darkest of days. In her company, I found peace knowing that she would always be there to listen. She celebrated our successes and provided unwavering support during chaotic times. Our bond was unbreakable."

