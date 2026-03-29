Donald Trump Leaves Crowd Uneasy With Intimate Bedroom Topics at Public Event

Donald Trump drew attention for all the wrong reasons on Friday night (March 27, 2026) after turning a routine question-and-answer session at a business forum in Miami into something much stranger. Instead of sticking to the usual polite talk about markets or policy, he told the room at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Priority Summit that people could ask him about s*x.

Trump explained that, unlike other politicians, he does not like to have questions screened before a Q&A. “I’m asked to take a few questions, and unlike other politicians, they would like the questions screened. I don’t ask for screening of the questions,” Trump said before continuing, “You can ask me anything you want. You can talk s*x. You can do whatever the hell you want. I’m here for you.”

⚡️🇺🇸Trump: ‘You can ask me anything you want. You can talk sex, whatever the hell you want. I am here for you.’

pic.twitter.com/wRgTs392Oz — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) March 27, 2026

According to The Daily Beast, the casual remark landed like a twist, making everyone giggle. The comment stood out because it came from a sitting president at a serious international investment summit.

The odd remark came after a keynote speech that was supposed to focus on business, global investment, economic growth, and the war in the Middle East. Donald Trump had already spent much of the address talking about Iran, which he said had been “obliterated,” and he claimed the country was no longer the bully of the region.

“For 47 years, Iran has been known as the bully of the Middle East. But they are not the bully not any longer. They are on the run,” Trump said.

Now, hours after the speech, an attack on a military base in Saudi Arabia injured at least 10 U.S. servicemembers. This includes Captain Kody A. Khork, Sergeant 1st Class Nicole A. Amor, Sergeant 1st Class Noah Tietjens, and Major Jeffrey O’Brien, among others. Two of the injured soldiers are in serious condition.

The president did not stop with the sex line. During the same appearance, he also made a strange mistake about the Strait of Hormuz, calling it the “Strait of Trump.” He first seemed to correct himself, then insisted it was not a slip at all. “The Fake News will say, ‘He accidentally said.’ No, there’s no accidents with me,” he said.

🚨BREAKING: TRUMP CALLS IT THE STRAIT OF TRUMP pic.twitter.com/hCbW9u4Y9J — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) March 27, 2026

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important shipping routes in the world, since a large share of global oil passes through it. Donald Trump’s comment sounded like another attempt to turn a serious topic into a headline.

Trump has long shown a habit of turning speeches into freewheeling performances, and this event was no different. At the summit, he also said he likes spending time with “losers” because it makes him “feel better,” and he mocked very successful people who spend too much time talking about their achievements. The Hill reported that he also said he prefers people who want to listen to his success stories.

For Trump, that kind of attention may be the point. For everyone else in the room, it was likely just another reminder that with him, no public event stays normal for very long.