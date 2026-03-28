Trump DOJ Official Says Team Fears Investigations and Possible Indictments if Democrats Win Midterms

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche spoke at CPAC and mentioned that people in President Donald Trump’s administration are worried about being investigated and possibly indicted if Republicans lose power.

He described this concern as a sign of how officials see the political risks leading up to the 2026 midterm elections.

While addressing the audience on Thursday at CPAC in Grapevine, Texas, Blanche stated,

“Even in this administration, everybody’s afraid that the next administration, if we don’t win, we’re going to all be investigated and indicted.” He added, “And why are they afraid? Because that’s exactly what happened during the last administration.”

BREAKING: Todd Blanche reveals Trump’s entire cabinet is terrified are being indicted if a Democrat wins in 2028. They should be. pic.twitter.com/sbDQSEN3nL — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 27, 2026

Blanche, who was Trump’s personal attorney before becoming the Justice Department’s second-in-command, did not name any current administration officials whom he thought might face criminal charges.

Blanche also noted that officials from Trump’s first term had to participate in grand jury proceedings. He said, “all of Trump’s Cabinet, everybody that worked at the White House” was required to appear.

The Daily Beast pointed out that Blanche did not clarify which officials he was referring to or provide examples, and reported that Cabinet members from the first term were not charged in cases related to Trump’s presidency. Grand juries can question witnesses without designating them as targets in a prosecution.

His comments came as Republicans met for CPAC, keeping an eye on their control of Congress as November approaches. Reuters reported that Republicans are defending slim majorities in the House and Senate.

In a remarkable moment at CPAC – the Deputy AG Todd Blanche bragged about mass firings at DOJ and FBI of anyone involved in the Trump prosecutions. “We kind of have gotten used to the new normal. This is not normal,” says @DanaBashCNN pic.twitter.com/N5axPVARCC — Inside Politics (@InsidePolitics) March 27, 2026

The conference organizers used this year’s gathering to promote party unity, despite divisions over the Iran war, inflation, and other issues affecting Trump’s standing. Reuters also noted that Trump is skipping CPAC for the first time in a decade and a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicated his approval rating stands at 36 percent.

CNN recapped the conference and reported that Blanche promised “justice” for those who prosecuted Trump between his first and second terms.

He mentioned Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office secured Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who initiated the Georgia election interference case against him. That Georgia case was later dropped in 2025 after Trump returned to office, according to The Daily Beast.

Blanche has emerged as one of the administration’s strongest defenders of Trump’s stance that earlier investigations were politically motivated. ABC News reported in January that Blanche publicly backed the Justice Department’s case against former FBI Director James Comey, despite previously criticizing what he called a “vindictive” prosecution of Trump.

The Daily Beast also noted that Blanche mentioned at CPAC that he had removed over 200 Justice Department lawyers who were involved in investigations related to Trump.

Blanche’s comment follows many in the Trump sphere who fear repercussions if Democrats win the midterms and gain control of the Senate. Political strategist Steve Bannon famously said that he and many other Republicans will end up in jail if they lose.

House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that Trump’s presidency will be essentially over if Democrats take over, and many lawmakers have promised to bring charges against AG Pam Bondi and former HHS Secretary Krisi Noem once in power.