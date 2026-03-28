Jasmine Crockett Controversies Resurface Amid Renewed Public Attention

The congresswoman from Texas’ 30th Congressional District, Jasmine Crockett, has recently been away from the limelight. And it might be because of three major scandals that contributed to a decline in her popularity.

Although her popularity appears to be gaining momentum, these scandals have put her rise to fame at a near standstill. From her ‘Hot Wheels’ reference to her comments on “slave mentality,” her actions have sparked controversy over the years among the public and online users.

Take a look at Crockett’s three most scandalous and controversial moments that landed her under the scrutiny of the public over the years.

A Journalist Was Escorted From Her Rally With Armed Guards

‘She can call me a hater. It’s the being kicked out that doesn’t work for me.’ Elaine Godfrey of The Atlantic says she was kicked out of a rally for Rep. Jasmine Crockett – and a staffer told her it’s because she is a ‘top-notch hater.’ Rep. Crockett denies this happened. pic.twitter.com/FIiuTkO2KA — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) February 27, 2026

Let’s start with the most recent scandal, which took place earlier this year. An article by a journalist from The Atlantic recalled her experience of being removed from Crockett’s political rally with armed guards. Elaine Godfrey, a journalist present at Crockett’s Lubbock, Texas, rally, said she was waiting for her turn to interview the congresswoman.

She was caught off guard when a possible member of the security detail approached her and asked her to leave immediately. When the journalist asked for a reason, the guard relayed Crockett’s alleged remarks.

Crockett had described Godfrey as a “white girl with a hat and notepad” and had also said, “She’s interviewing people in the crowd. She’s a top-notch hater and will spin.” For this, she had asked a member of the security personnel to escort Godfrey out of the venue.

Shortly after Godfrey shared her experience, criticism quickly spread online, urging Crockett to respond. She later denied the allegations in a statement on X, despite claims of supporting evidence.

Greg Abbott’s ‘Hot Wheels’ mockery at a Human Rights Campaign event

BREAKING: 🚨 Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett makes fun or Greg Abbott for being in a wheelchair, calls him “Governor Hot Wheels.” pic.twitter.com/iguhPTXThG — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) March 25, 2025

Circling back to a 2025 Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles, California, Crockett was invited to deliver a speech. Although some lighthearted jokes were entertained, critics did not support mocking a disability.

During her speech, Crockett referred to the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, as ‘Hot Wheels.’ According to Abbott’s website, he’s been in a wheelchair since 1984, when he was just 26 years old.

The website revealed that he was out for a jog when, suddenly, an oak tree fell on his back. This resulted in his paralysis from the waist down. At the time, doctors found severe physical damage, including cracked ribs, broken vertebrae, and damaged organs.

Crockett’s remarks were perceived as mocking a traumatic experience and a disability, drawing criticism on social media. Despite the scrutiny, Crockett reportedly did not apologize to Abbott.

But she did clarify that the ‘Hot Wheels’ remarks were a dig at his policy to transport migrants and not his disability. She continues to defend her stance on the matter.

The ‘slave mentality’ comment

In 2024 Jasmine Crockett said that Latinos in TEXAS who voted for Trump “have a slave mentality!” pic.twitter.com/KqtwmZrcRb — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) December 10, 2025

During a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Crockett was asked to comment on how race and gender factored into the 2025 Presidential Elections. Crockett claimed that immigrants from the Latino community in Texas who voted for Trump said it “perplexed” her.

She attributed this to what she described as a “slave mentality.” Crockett explained, “It’s almost like a slave mentality they have—It’s wild to me how anti-immigrant they are as immigrants, many of them.” Crockett received heavy backlash from her critics and supporters for the comparison.

Many called her out for her remarks on various social media platforms like Reddit, Instagram, and X. After the scrutiny, Crockett issued a lengthy statement to clarify her remarks.

She explained that the term was an analogy to describe Black Americans who supported politicians she viewed as “anti-Black” and detrimental to their community. She claimed that her intention was not to cause division or hurt sentiments but to raise awareness about the “common struggle.”