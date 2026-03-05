‘Exciting Times’: Trump Sparks Outrage After Boasting About Iran Military Campaign Following Deaths of U.S. Troops

The conflict between the United States and Iran escalated, with death tolls dramatically rising on both sides. However, President Donald Trump doesn’t seem much bothered about the situation as he dropped a rather controversial remark about the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Since last week, tensions between the United States and Iran have amplified several-fold, with the latter now using a more aggressive tactic, which is costing America billions of dollars. Six American soldiers have lost their lives so far, according to NBC News.

The Pentagon has released the name of a fifth U.S. Army Reserve soldier killed during the ongoing war with Iran. Major Jeffrey O’Brien was among six service members who died when an Iranian strike hit a tactical operations center in Kuwait on Sunday. The five identified soldiers… pic.twitter.com/9bYvCLlTiT — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 5, 2026

Consequently, the fear of World War III potentially taking place has been at the back of everyone’s mind, as more nations get dragged into the conflict. In such a time, the president has made some questionable remarks about the ongoing military operations in Iran.

During a recent press briefing, Trump called the current situation “exciting times,” and said the current campaign was performing beyond expectations. To put it into perspective, the president rated the operation a 15 if somebody asked him to measure it on a scale of 10.

He added, “And we’re going to continue to do well. We have the greatest military in the world by far. And that was a tremendous threat to us for many years, 47 years they’ve been killing our people and killing people from all over the world.”

Trump’s words have drawn widespread criticism from Jay’s World, a social media account commenting on politics and other affairs. He uploaded a reel on his Instagram handle, lamenting the fact that six United States service Members were killed, while at least eight were seriously injured.

The account stated that the current situation seems to be “exploding out of control,” but the president still rated it a “15 out of a scale of 1 to 10. Wow!” The video created quite a buzz on social media. A user wrote, “We all know Trump doesn’t care about anything except himself and that his math never maths correctly.”

Another user commented, “Nothing surprises me about him. I expect the worst and hoping for the best outcome after it’s all said and done.” A third user stated, “he doesn’t care about anyone unless they come with cash in hand.”

One individual wrote,” He lied like he always does, this is not news.”

Trump reiterated his concern about Tehran getting its hands on a nuclear weapon, which he claimed nearly happened during former President Barrack Obama’s era. Trump said, “Bad things would have happened four years ago because they would have had a weapon four years ago if I didn’t terminate that deal.”

He said that he saved the day by terminating the deal, keeping America in a “very strong position now.” He once again emphasized that a tremendous threat has been eliminated and that the war will soon be over.