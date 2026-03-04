Pete Hegseth Warns Islamic Republic ‘Is Toast and They Know It’

War Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a stark warning to Tehran this week, declaring the conflict with Iran is far from over — but insisting the regime already understands how the battle will end.

Speaking as U.S. and Israeli forces continued pounding Iranian military infrastructure, Pete Hegseth said the Iran war effort is just getting started while emphasizing the overwhelming advantage held by American and allied forces.

“Four days in, we have only just begun to fight,” Hegseth said during a Pentagon briefing, underscoring the scale of the operation now unfolding across the region.

The Donald Trump administration War Secretary was even more blunt about Iran’s prospects moving forward. “The Islamic Republic is toast, and they know it,” Pete Hegseth said, pointing to the severe damage already inflicted on Iran’s military capabilities during the opening phase of the campaign.

The ongoing military operation — reportedly dubbed “Operation Epic Fury” by Trump — has unleashed a massive wave of coordinated strikes designed to cripple Iran’s ability to wage war. According to Hegseth, the effort involves “twice the air power” used during the 2003 Iraq invasion’s famous “shock and awe” campaign.

The Pentagon says the initial strikes targeted Iranian missile launch sites, air defense systems, naval vessels, and key command infrastructure in an effort to dismantle Tehran’s offensive capabilities as quickly as possible.

Military leaders say the strategy is already producing measurable results. General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported that Iran’s ability to launch attacks has been sharply reduced since the campaign began. Ballistic missile launches have dropped by roughly 86 percent while drone attacks have fallen by about 73 percent since the opening wave of strikes.

In one of the most dramatic developments of the war so far, U.S. naval forces reportedly destroyed an Iranian warship using a submarine torpedo strike, sending the vessel to the bottom of the sea and dealing another blow to Iran’s military posture in the region.

Pete Hegseth pointed to the sinking as further evidence of the overwhelming military advantage held by the United States and its allies. “Their navy is at the bottom of the Persian Gulf,” he said while describing how Iranian forces have been hammered by sustained attacks across multiple fronts.

While the Pentagon acknowledges Iran still retains the ability to fire missiles and drones, War Secretary Pete Hegseth made clear that U.S. forces now dominate the skies and the battlefield.

“We can’t stop everything that Iran fires,” he admitted, noting that defending against every single projectile is impossible in modern warfare. But he emphasized that American and allied forces have secured critical air superiority over Iranian military assets.

The War Secretary also pushed back on comparisons to previous Middle East conflicts, stressing that the mission is focused on destroying Iran’s military capabilities rather than launching a prolonged nation-building effort.

“This is not Iraq. This is not endless,” Hegseth said, explaining that the campaign is designed to neutralize threats posed by Iran’s missile programs and military infrastructure.

He also issued a blunt warning to Tehran about the consequences of threatening Americans anywhere in the world. “If you threaten Americans anywhere on this earth, we will hunt you down without apology and without hesitation,” Pete Hegseth said, signaling the aggressive posture now guiding U.S. strategy in the region.

The Operation Epic Fury strikes in Iran follow years of escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, including previous confrontations over Iran’s missile programs, proxy forces, and growing military activities across the Middle East.

President Donald Trump ordered the latest operation as part of a broader effort to eliminate what administration officials described as an imminent threat posed by the Iranian regime.

Since the operation began, thousands of targets across Iran have reportedly been hit, including missile bases, military command centers, radar systems, and naval assets. Despite Iran launching retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region, U.S. officials say the damage inflicted on Tehran’s forces has dramatically reduced its ability to mount large-scale strikes.

Pete Hegseth indicated the campaign could continue for weeks as U.S. forces work to dismantle Iran’s remaining war-fighting capabilities.

But he made clear that, in his view, the trajectory of the conflict is already set. “We didn’t start this war,” Hegseth said. “But under President Trump, we’re finishing it.”