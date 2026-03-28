“Ambitious” Prince William Acknowledges He Might Be King “Sooner Rather Than Later”

In the wake of Elizabeth II’s death, her heir, Prince Charles, became King Charles III. Now, Prince William is the heir to the throne and has big plans for the monarchy. Given Charles III’s waning health, Prince William has taken a more active approach to his duties, which is something royal experts have noted.

Ian Pelham Turner spoke about the Prince’s eagerness to revamp the image of the monarchy, especially after the scandal-ridden few years of the past. He said, “It has often been said that King Charles finds it very hard to make decisions, especially about his two sons and how to deal with Harry. William is far more forthright, like his grandfather Prince Philip, who would push people out of the way if they stood in front of him. . . . He is extremely ambitious.”

‘Leader’ Prince William embraced his role as the ‘future king’ https://t.co/H1u7csbIFe — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) September 18, 2022

The last few years have been difficult for the royal family. Prince Harry’s tell-all, Spare, caused quite a public stir about the royal family’s internal goings on. Then, King Charles and Princess Catherine were diagnosed with cancer in the same year. Following that, Prince Andrew found himself ousted from the royal family for his connection with the late financier and s_x offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard spoke about the steps that Prince William has taken, or plans to take, to recover from the damage that has been done. She said, “The last year has been the hardest in his life. Yet, he has emerged with renewed energy and purpose. Prince William is very much a self-assured family man. He is also redefining his role as the future heir to the throne. With his revamped, relaxed image, he continues to help people through charitable service, using his platform for meaningful good”

Prince William views Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as an „ignorant” and aggressive, leading to calls for his exclusion from the family. 🚫👑 Andrew faces ongoing investigations and has lost royal titles due to multiple scandals, including allegations of sexual abuse. 🕵️‍♂️⚖️ pic.twitter.com/iOKrCnq5iN — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) March 11, 2026

His increased presence in Royal affairs has been noticed by a lot of royal experts. There are multiple reasons why William is popular when it comes to the royal family. The heir to the British Throne has been known to be non-nonsense, not being afraid to show fools and detractors the door. Given his father’s condition, it is the prince is keen aware that he might come into his role as King “sooner rather than later”, whether it be King Charles abdicating his throne to focus on his health, or otherwise, as reported by insiders.