Trump Responds on Tiger Woods Crash: Abrupt Comments Come Ahead of Arrest Timeline

U.S. President Donald Trump broke his silence following Tiger Woods’ accident, referring to him as a “close friend,” but offered few details.

For those unaware, Woods was involved in a car crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, as he was driving his Land Rover at a high speed behind a pickup truck. According to authorities, surveillance video showed Woods’ Land Rover overtaking the truck at high speed before Woods allegedly clipped the back of the trailer and rolled over onto the driver’s side door.

The crash that occurred on March 27, just after 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Beach Road in Jupiter Island, Florida, didn’t leave anyone injured.

“This could have been a lot worse,” said Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek during a press conference held after Trump shared his remarks on the incident, elsewhere adding that photos of the scene “speak for themselves. You can see the impact, the rollover, and the distance he slid.”

Tiger Woods was able to climb out of the vehicle, and when the DUI team reached the scene, Budensiek said that Woods appeared “lethargic” and had “signs of impairment,” after undergoing “some in-depth roadside tests.”

Meanwhile, President Trump reacted to the news with few words, yet conveyed heartfelt concern.

“I feel so badly. Really close friend of mine, amazing person, amazing man. He’s got some difficulty. I don’t want to talk about it,” said U.S. President Donald Trump.

.@POTUS on Tiger Woods: “I feel so badly… There was an accident and that’s all I know. A very close friend of mine — he’s an amazing person, an amazing man.” pic.twitter.com/3CpCovsKfA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 27, 2026

Authorities also performed a breathalyzer test on him, which he “blew triple zeroes”, but “when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused,” said the officer during the aforementioned press conference.

Additionally, Woods “did explain the injuries and surgeries that he had, and we took that into account,” said the officer, adding that the 50-year-old was “not impaired by alcohol but possibly by medication or another substance.” Drugs or alcohol were also not found in his vehicle.

BREAKING: Tiger Woods was arrested after being involved in a car crash in which he showed “signs of impairment,” police say. “Mr. Woods did a breathalyzer test, blew triple zeros, but when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused and so he’s been charged with… pic.twitter.com/ein1GL70aG — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 27, 2026

At the time, Budensiek also confirmed that Woods will “not be placed in general population where he could be harmed,” but emphasized that he will still face the legal consequences and will not get preferential treatment.

The Golf legend was subsequently arrested following the on-road tests and taken to the Martin County Jail on charges of DUI, causing property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

“When it was determined, he was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County jail. At the Martin County jail, and even on scene, we were really not suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true,” the officer said, adding, “We know we arrested a high-profile figure, but the law applies the same to everyone.”

Following his arrest, the Golf legend was released from the Martin County Jail on bond late Friday night, as he was seen leaving the side entrance of the jail, as per USA Today.