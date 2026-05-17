RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley’s Daughter Drops a Bombshell on PK Mid-Custody War—’Mommy Pays for…’

RHOBH stars Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley are going through a contentious divorce that has been garnering significant attention. While the duo has been making shocking allegations against each other for quite some time now, a recent bombshell court filings reportedly present that it has now moved into highly private family matters involving their children, too.

A recent Radar Online report contains text exchanges between PK Kemsley and their daughter, Phoenix. In a cold exchange, the duo can be seen disagreeing over vacations, money, and parental duties. The filings state that Paul insisted the couple’s ongoing financial struggle was starting to affect conversations with their children, as disagreements over finances and trip plans escalated behind the scenes.

🫖🫖💣💣💣In explosive testimony, Paul Kemsley accuses Dorit of manipulating the children under oath. Here is the relevant testimony from Paul himself.

"10. It is equally if not more alarming that Petitioner has involved our children in our

22 financial disputes. In recent… pic.twitter.com/wygJiZZ9Xy — Ronald Richards (@RonaldRichards) May 11, 2026

One of the exchanges between Phoenix and her father about vacation expenses reportedly showed the former highlighting Dorit Kemsley‘s involvement in covering family costs. “Mommy pays for everything,” Phoenix claimed, visibly leaving Paul surprised, who further questioned her about where the comment had come from. “How do you know who pays for everything, my love?” he asked.

The filings also mentioned alleged requests related to vacations and travel costs as the former couple continued fighting over financial matters connected to their divorce and their troubled Encino home. Apart from their alleged requests regarding their vacation and travel costs, it also pointed to their troubled Encino home.

Dorit Kemsley steps out for the first time after explosive leaked texts with PK went viral 👀💎 pic.twitter.com/5TfYGDPgxh — Real Housewives World (@realhousewivesx) May 10, 2026

PK claimed that his wife allegedly requested an upfront payment of $50,000 for family travel and related expenses, with another alleged $50,000 payment expected after the trip. As tensions between the couple continued to escalate, the screenshots obtained show them discussing vacations, spring break logistics, and financial obligations.

The filing made by Paul emphasized that the duo’s larger financial disputes had started to include conversations with their kids.

It was just a couple of days back that the outlet also reported nasty allegations made by Paul against his estranged wife. As per the report, he had accused Dorit of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on high-end designer purchases from luxury brands including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Hermès while the family dealt with increasing financial strain linked to the mansion.

Dorit and PK’s divorce battle just got messier 👀 Newly revealed text messages show the estranged couple clashing over money, parenting and their foreclosure drama. 💔 More details at the link below. (📸: MEGA/SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA) https://t.co/tgDUFxuY15 pic.twitter.com/DUpVgzM8kK — Radar Online (@radar_online) May 12, 2026

Separate court filings also mentioned text exchanges between the couple, in which they debated over parental responsibilities and the end of their marriage. “At this point, it’s time to bring this to a close and finalize our divorce,” said Paul, while his estranged wife accused him of staying absent from their kids’ lives for two years.

In another part of the documents, the RHOBH star reportedly appeared frustrated by ongoing discussions about finances and personal issues, telling Paul she was tired of the repeated back-and-forth messages. “I’m not interested in reading a long, drawn-out text message,” she said.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the bitter divorce between RHOBH stars is going through one of the messiest divorces ever. Another TMZ report stated that Dorit claimed her estranged husband stopped paying the electricity bills for their $6.475 million mansion, while sources held Dorit’s wild spending as the reason.