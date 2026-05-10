Brandi Glanville’s Ultimate ‘Nail in Coffin’ Was Predicted By Fans After One LeAnn Rimes Rumor

There have been swirling rumors about LeAnn Rimes joining the cast of Bravo’s show, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While the official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers, Brandi Glanville, a former alum of RHOBH, didn’t miss the opportunity to throw a savage shade at her. The internet has been abuzz ever since she publicly targeted Rimes.

On May 7, Brandi Glanville posted on X without including any name, but made it quite apparent that the shot was taken at LeAnn Rimes. She wrote, “I hope it’s true about RHOBH I mean she got everything else of mine — husband, kids, b—h, bronco, random illnesses,” further adding, “She might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all.”

I hope it's true about RHOBH I mean she got everything else of mine- husband,kids,boobs, bronco, random illnesses she might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all💕 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) May 6, 2026

The cryptic post came just a couple of days after Deuxmoi posted on Instagram, claiming that Rimes was being considered for the show. While the speculation stirred, the platform further clarified in the comments section, “Please note her name was just floated!”

At the time, several internet users reacted to the rumors, with many associating it with Glanville. One user even wrote, “Waiting for Brandi to get her hands in this one,” while another mentioned, “Wow, that’s a nail in Brandi’s coffin.” A third user predicted, “1 … 2 … 3 … here comes Brandi to insert herself into the conversation as well.”

View this post on Instagram

Notably, Glanville appeared on the hit reality show from Seasons 2–5. She later returned to the show, but in a guest capacity for Seasons 6, 9, and 10.

Brandi referenced Rimes’s affair with her ex-partner, Eddie Cibrian. Glanville has two sons, Mason Cibrian (22 years old) and Jake Cibrian (19 years old).

The 52-year-old actor and Rimes worked together in the 2009 Lifetime movie adaptation of Nora Roberts’ Northern Lights. Their love blossomed on the sets while they were married to their respective partners. At the time, Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet. Nearly two years later, the couple got married in 2011.

During an interview with Flow Space in July 2025, the I Need You singer acknowledged the judgments projected on her after her public affair with Cibrian. She said she understood why many women reacted strongly, as she had experienced betrayal herself, and added that things became easier for her once she realized people were projecting their emotions onto her.

She said, “I know what I’m responsible for in the situation and making amends for that. But you know, the world’s pain is not mine to carry, and I think that really got thrown at me for a long time.”

Meanwhile, during the Wednesday episode of iHeartRadio’s Two T’s in a Pod, Mellencamp also reacted to Rimes’ potential casting in the RHOBH. The actress who appeared in the reality show throughout Seasons 8 and 10 said she doesn’t believe the rumors and doesn’t envision her on the show. She said, “She’s got a lot of things going on. I just don’t see LeAnn Rimes on the next season.”