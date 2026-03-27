Tiger Woods Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Car Crash — Here’s What We Know

Tiger Woods got involved in a rollover SUV crash in Jupiter Island, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press conference on Friday. The golfer was arrested on suspicion of DUI “with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test” after a rollover crash, Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek said. No injuries were reported.

After the accident, Tiger Woods was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail, said the Sheriff during the conference, which was also posted on the office’s official Facebook account.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek: “Mr. [Tiger] Woods did exemplify signs of impairment. They did several tests on him… He was placed under arrest… We really weren’t suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case.” pic.twitter.com/lihSALEIfg “Mr. Woods did a breathalyzer… — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 27, 2026

“Our DUI investigators came to the scene and Mr Woods did exemplify signs of impairment. He did explain the injuries and surgeries he has had. They did several in-depth roadside tests, and he was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail,” the Sheriff stated elaborating on the incident.

The Sheriff mentioned that the golfer went through a breathalyzer test, which ruled out alcohol impairment. However, when asked for a urine test, he refused, on the counts of which, he was “charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.”

When asked about Tiger Woods’ driving speed, the Sheriff said, “I can’t answer that. But I can tell you this, it’s a 30-mile-an-hour speed limit. And when I show you the photos, they kind of speak for themselves. You can see where he clipped the back of the trailer. You can see where he rolled. And then as he decelerates, sliding down on the driver’s door of the vehicle, you can see that he slid for a pretty decent space before he came to a stop.”

Per the Florida law, Woods is required to spend eight hours in jail before he can get bail. The Martin County Sheriff said, explaining, “There is a court of state statute that requires us to keep people incarcerated for at least eight hours posted to UI arrest. So he’s in our jail. He will be there for at least eight hours from 3 o’clock for at least eight hours, and then he’ll be released on bond if he posts bond.”

The Sheriff also told the press that Tiger Woods will not be in the vicinity of the other inmates, given the high-profile nature of the case. “He’s not going to be with other inmates that could hurt him or try to capitalize on what he did,” Budensiek said, adding, “He’ll pay the price, but he’s not going to pay the price by getting punished in jail.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, during an interaction with a reporter, said this, talking about Tiger Woods’ accident, “I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that’s all I know.”

.@POTUS on Tiger Woods: “I feel so badly… There was an accident and that’s all I know. A very close friend of mine — he’s an amazing person, an amazing man.” pic.twitter.com/3CpCovsKfA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 27, 2026

The President added, “He is a very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person. Amazing man. But some difficulty. I don’t want to talk about it.”

The golfer is currently dating Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump. She was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump last year with an Instagram post that he captioned, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”