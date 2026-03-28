Trump Takes Aggressive Jab at Saudi Crown Prince MBS Amid Tense U.S.-Iran War

President Trump unabashedly used crude language to describe the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a recent investment forum, marking a rhetorical shift as the U.S.-led conflict against Iran continues to destabilize Middle Eastern markets.

Addressing a Saudi-backed audience, the 79-year-old president claimed the de facto leader of the kingdom has been forced into a subservient diplomatic position.

According to The Wire, POTUS stated, “He thought it’d be just another American president that was a loser. He didn’t think he would be kissing my ass, he really didn’t…and now he has to be nice to me….he better be nice to me, he’s gotta be..”

Trump Claims Saudi Crown Prince ‘Kissing My Ass’ as He Praises Arab Allies Over NATO “He thought it’d be just another American president that was a loser … he didn’t think he’d be kissing my ass,” he said about Mohammed bin Salman.https://t.co/T0DnpfpzdL — The Wire (@thewire_in) March 28, 2026

The disparaging remarks contrast with the president’s comments just days earlier, when he hailed the Crown Prince as a “warrior” and a key ally in the ongoing military operations against Tehran.

The 47th President noted, ”He’s a warrior. He’s fighting with us, by the way. Saudi Arabia has been excellent.”

Trump on MBS: He’s a warrior. He’s fighting with us, by the way. Saudi Arabia has been excellent. pic.twitter.com/6mhuO4NLLE — Viory Video (@vioryvideo) March 24, 2026

The volatility in Trump’s rhetoric comes amid reports that the Saudi leader is privately pushing for a maximalist US strategy. According to the New York Times, the Crown Prince views the current US-Israeli military campaign as a “historic opportunity” to collapse Iran’s clerical leadership.

Apparently, sources told the outlet that the Prince has urged the POTUS administration to pursue total regime change, arguing that Tehran remains a permanent regional threat.

However, Saudi officials have moved quickly to distance the kingdom from claims that they are seeking to prolong the war.

In a formal statement, the Saudi government emphasized its commitment to a “peaceful resolution” while defending its right to protect infrastructure from Iranian-backed attacks.

The statement read, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always supported a peaceful resolution to this conflict, even before it began. Saudi remain in close contact with the Trump administration, and our commitment remains unchanged. Our primary concern today is to defend ourselves from the daily attacks on our people and our civilian infrastructure. Iran has chosen dangerous brinkmanship over serious diplomatic solutions. This harms every stakeholder involved, but none more than Iran itself.”

While the U.S. President’s recent insults suggest personal fiction, the underlying military alignment remains intact. The Saudi government continues to provide logistical support for the regional offensive, even as global markets react to the uncertainty in West Asia.