Donald Trump Lashes Out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, Calls His Indictment a "Scam"

The legal troubles do not seem to die anytime soon for former President Donald J. Trump. Ahead of the upcoming 2024 elections in the United States, the fulminating politician lashed out at "deranged" Special Counsel Jack Smith for "purposefully omitting the Presidential Records Act" on his Truth social media platform and refused to accept any 'wrongdoing.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Brendan McDermid

The twice-impeached and four-times indicted Trump shouted, "Scam indictment," insisting it was his right to keep the classified documents after leaving the White House. The post on his Truth Social platform read, "Deranged Jack Smith purposefully omitted the Presidential Records Act from his sham indictment, even though he knows that the PRA is the only law that applies to this subject."

It continued, "Nor does he mention the Clinton Socks Case or any of the many others cases that are exactly on point, and completely vindicate me," adding, "He [Smith] should be ashamed of himself but, more importantly, he, the DOJ, and the FBI, should be sanctioned for PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT and Grand Jury Abuse. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Alex Wong

Aside from attacking the Special Counsel, Trump unsparingly targeted his political rival, President Joe Biden, and his 53-year-old son Hunter. He wrote, "Does anybody believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden?"

The 77-year-old also alleged the "fake media" would favor Biden and manipulate the drug narrative. "But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was 'very small,' & it wasn't cocaine, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish." The 45th president turned his finger towards Special Counsel Smith.

"Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump-hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE?" adding, "He looks like a crackhead to me!" He further dragged up the "Clinton Socks Case," which has little to no use to the federal indictment charges against the Republican candidate.

For reference, the Socks Case was a civil suit brought in 2010 by a conservative legal group seeking interview tapes of Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the US, with a historian who would use them to write a book, as per the reports from MSNBC. He [Clinton] recorded those tapes during his presidency and kept them inside his "sock drawer," which resulted in the catchy moniker.

However, the answer to how the Clinton's Socks Case has anything (if at all) to do with Trump's federal indictment case is yes, the Presidential Records Act has been purposefully omitted, but because it was irrelevant. The Republican is charged with 'actual criminal laws,' and the PRA is not the only law that applies to this subject.

Hence, his post calling out Smith for not mentioning the Socks case has no direct relation to his federal charges. Despite this, he lamented, "These cases build on the Clinton Socks case in making it clear that presidents have complete latitude and authority when it comes to documents," adding, "as well as that the PRA has no criminal enforcement mechanism."

Image Source: Getty Images | Brendan McDermid

So far, the Republican nominee has appeared thrice in court for cases, including the $250 million lawsuit filed by Attorney General Letitia James. However, he insists it's all a "witch hunt" against him and a conspiracy to distract him from campaigning for the upcoming 2024 elections.

