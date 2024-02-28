Donald Trump Jr. Received a Letter With Suspicious White Powder, Invites a Hazmat Team at His Home

On Monday evening, several fire trucks and individuals wearing hazmat suits were spotted outside Donald Trump Jr.'s residence in Jupiter, Florida. This followed the discovery of a letter containing an unidentified white powder. Images captured a hazmat team, equipped with gas masks, oxygen tanks, and white protective suits, conducting tests within Trump's Florida home, according to reports from Mediaite.

Additional photos also showed Palm Beach County Fire Rescue trucks and personnel stationed outside the residence. Numerous media outlets also shared photographs documenting the response.

Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, reportedly received the letter, and upon opening the envelope, white powder dispersed in the air, as per a source. A spokesperson for Trump Jr. stated that the exact nature of the substance remains unknown but assured that Trump Jr.'s safety does not seem compromised.

The Daily Beast reported that a representative for Trump Jr. stated the incident. He said, “The test results of the substance came up inconclusive on what it was exactly, but officials on the scene do not believe it is deadly."

The peculiar letter was directed not only to him but also to several other members of the Trump family, including 17-year-old Barron Trump. The letter read, "How many lives will be ruined before the psychopath Donald is silenced? Lee Harvey Oswald’s grandson must complete his contract."

Furthermore, according to the Daily Caller, the letter said, "It’s time for Mary to hear that Donald and his family have gone up in smoke when the “Trump” plane dives into the Atlantic Ocean." Trump Jr. is a strong and vocal advocate for his father, frequently accompanying him on the campaign trail throughout the year.

He said, “It’s just become a little bit too commonplace that this sort of stuff happens." He also stated that this was the second instance in recent years where he received an envelope containing white powder. Trump Jr. added, “Clearly, if this happened to a prominent Democrat it wouldn’t be tolerated and would drive news coverage for weeks.

The media would blame all Republicans and force them to answer for it, But since it’s me, radical haters on the left will largely get a free pass and the media will barely flinch.” In 2018, during Trump's presidency, Trump Jr.'s then-wife Vanessa opened an envelope addressed to him, which led to her being rushed to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

As per ABC News, a man from Massachusetts was later apprehended and received a five-year probation sentence for sending multiple threatening letters containing suspicious powder to various high-profile individuals, including Trump. Law enforcement noted that a preliminary test indicated the substance was not hazardous.

Additionally, Jupiter police stated that the investigation is under the jurisdiction of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, which is collaborating with the Secret Service, although no additional information was provided apart from this.