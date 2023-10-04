Former President Donald Trump is facing a civil fraud trial in New York. The trial, which was initiated by New York Attorney General Letitia James, argues that Trump and his corporation defrauded banks, insurers, and other organizations by misrepresenting their wealth in financial statements. When Trump arrived in court on Monday, he called the trial a "scam" and a "sham," claiming it is a politically motivated attack on his character and a desperate attempt to hamper his potential return to the White House in 2024.

New York Judge Arthur Engoron already declared that Trump committed fraud in his commercial activities. If the verdict is confirmed on appeal, Trump may lose ownership of some of his most valuable assets, including Trump Tower, Wall Street office buildings, golf courses, and a suburban home. Judge Engoron is presiding over this non-jury trial, during which he will rule on six further allegations in the lawsuit. Attorney General James is requesting a $250 million fine and a prohibition on Trump having any further business in New York, reports Reuters.

“This is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time,” Trump said as he approached the courtroom, repeating allegations that James, a Democrat, is attempting to prevent his return to the White House. “It’s a scam. It’s a sham,” Trump said. He labeled the case “an attempt to hurt me in an election” He further said, “I don’t think the people of this country are going to stand for it."

The trial comes at a critical time for Trump, who is the Republican presidential frontrunner in 2024. His legal battles include criminal accusations in Washington stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, allegations of election meddling in Georgia, misuse of secret materials in Florida, and hush money payments in New York. Attorney General James has charged Trump and his company with submitting fake financial statements to banks. In a recent court filing, her agency said that Trump overstated his fortune by up to $3.6 billion.

Among the charges is that Trump exaggerated the value of the Trump Tower penthouse in Manhattan, claiming it was nearly three times its real size and worth $327 million. Furthermore, Trump is accused of overvaluing his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida by more than ten times its fair assessment, suggesting it could be developed for residential use despite restrictions.

"It's a scam. It's a sham." Former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case begins in New York City.

Trump and his legal team have claimed that no one was harmed as a result of the financial statements, claiming that banks were fully reimbursed and business partners profited. They argue that, contrary to the claims of fraud, Trump's corporate empire grew under his leadership. Attorney General James, on the other hand, contends that these are not victimless crimes. The trial will observe more than 150 possible witnesses slated to appear, including Trump himself.

His legal issues have put a strain on his finances, and he is the first serving or former president of the United States to face criminal accusations. Trump's legal troubles have placed a shadow over his political ambitions. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

