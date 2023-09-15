Former President Donald Trump is putting his support behind the United Auto Workers (UAW) in their negotiations with major manufacturers, which could have huge repercussions for both the American auto industry and President Biden's renewable energy goals. The root of the issue is President Biden's EV mandate, which Trump adamantly opposes.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has a history of difficult contract negotiations. As one of the largest trade unions in North America, with roughly 140,000 members, they wield considerable power. Their contract negotiations with the Big Three manufacturers – Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis – have reached a critical stage this time, with their present deal scheduled to expire soon.

The UAW's leadership is pushing for a substantial salary boost, aiming for a 40% increase. They are also calling for a four-year contract that includes a 32-hour workday with 40-hour pay and the restoration of traditional pensions. These requests represent the concerns of American autoworkers, who have been the industry's backbone for decades.

A complete or partial strike by the UAW has the potential to disrupt not only the American car sector but also the overall US economy. The success of the electric vehicle (EV) industry is critical to President Biden's ambitious clean energy goals.

Former President Trump has come out strongly against Vice President Biden's EV mandate. Trump pushed American autoworkers to reject what he called an "insane" mandate in a message shared on Truth Social. He contends that the best interests of American workers should take precedence and that the UAW's top, non-negotiable demand in their strike discussions should be the complete repeal of President Biden's EV mandate.

Michigan, a key state in the forthcoming presidential election in 2024, has a lot riding on this issue, per The Epoch Times. Michigan voters supported President Biden in the 2020 election. The state has always been a stronghold for the automotive industry, with more than 175,700 jobs in motor vehicle and parts manufacturing expected in 2021. Michigan's importance in the auto industry sector is evident, and any legislation affecting it will have political ramifications.

Trump recommends autoworkers "drop out of the Union and start a new one" the day before a strike. Please no more pretending this guy care about any working class people or anything like that. https://t.co/IUy1XgGuAw — Stop Cop City (@JoshuaPHilll) September 13, 2023

Trump is concerned about the loss of American employment to China if President Biden's EV policy is implemented. He warned that the United States car sector could go out of business. According to Trump, there is no such thing as a "fair transition" to all-electric vehicles since it would result in massive job losses, reports The Hill.

Trump accused President Biden of caving to environmental extremists within his own party in his statement. He feels that American labor and autoworkers are now bearing the brunt of the consequences of this choice. Trump described it as a "vicious attack" and urged UAW members to resist what he regards as an attack on their livelihoods.

You do realize autoworkers actually know the truth, right? — Jet Black Box (@jet_black_box) September 14, 2023

Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination, also made a political appeal in his statement. He emphasized his support for American industry, citing moves such as withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), renegotiating trade treaties, and repealing Obama-era Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements. Trump claimed that these actions saved the American auto industry from bankruptcy.

President Biden's administration is working for the broad use of electric automobiles in the United States. They want EVs to account for half of all vehicle sales by 2030. This objective is part of a larger plan to tackle climate change and transition to a more sustainable energy future.

