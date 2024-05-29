Donald Trump Commemorates Memorial Day Followed by Lambasting His Opponents in Legal Cases as 'Human Scum'

Former President Donald Trump unusually commemorated the memorial day as he mocked his opponents while honoring the war heroes. He honored America's military war dead while also wishing a "Happy Memorial Day to All," including "the Human Scum" involved in his New York legal cases.

On a holiday meant to honor fallen military members, the ex-POTUS posted a rant targeting judges involved in his various trials as reported by USA Today. In his Truth Social post, Trump specifically criticized Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over his fraud trial, and Judge Juan Merchan, currently overseeing his hush money trial. He also alluded to Judge Lewis Kaplan, who handled the civil rape and defamation trial brought by E. J. Carroll. In a lengthy mid-morning post on his Truth Social platform, Trump focused exclusively on his legal battles, primarily in New York state. He targeted the sexual assault and defamation civil case won by a writer against him, as well as the business fraud case brought by the New York attorney general, which resulted in an almost $500 million judgment against him, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and the Trump Organization.

Trump also pinned a photo to his Truth Social account showing him at attention and saluting at a war memorial, accompanied by the following quote, "We can never replace the, We can never repay them. But we can always remember. Today, that is what we are doing — we remember." The controversial Truth Social post reads, "Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country, & to the Radical Left, Trump-Hating Federal Judge in New York that presided over, get this, TWO separate trials, that awarded a woman, who I never met before (a quick handshake at a celebrity event, 25 years ago, doesn’t count!), 91 MILLION DOLLARS for 'DEFAMATION.'"

Adding further he went on to rant, "She didn’t know when the so-called event took place - sometime in the 1990s - never filed a police report, didn’t have to produce the “dress” that she threatened me with (it showed negative!), & sung my praises in the first half of her CNN Interview with Alison Cooper, but changed her tune in the second half - Gee, I wonder why (UNDER APPEAL!)? The Rape charge was dropped by a jury! Or Arthur Engoron, the N.Y. State Wacko Judge who fined me almost 500 Million Dollars (UNDER APPEAL) for DOING NOTHING WRONG, used a Statute that has never been used before, gave me NO JURY, Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000 - Now for Merchan!"

Trump frequently uses holidays as an opportunity to attack his opponents in his characteristic style. According to HuffPost, on January 1, 2019, he wished a happy new year to "THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA!" Similarly, on December 25, Trump posted a message on Truth Social telling several of his opponents to "ROT IN HELL" while wishing a "Merry Christmas to all."