Former President of the States, Donald Trump is not going easy as election season draws closer. He seems to be fighting back in every way possible and hasn’t let his legal troubles stop him from campaigning for the 2024 presidential campaign. The twice-impeached president is already sparring against Joe Biden who’s also planning to get re-elected. Very recently he also pleaded for a formal impeachment inquiry to be opened against Biden.

Currently, Trump is actively trying to win advantageous support in the House of GOPers. Amid this battle, he and Ron DeSantis are in a neck-to-neck competition wanting to get rid of one particular requirement, which is up for a likely vote on Friday, September 15.

As per NBC News, Trump's supporters are attempting to get Florida GOP to ‘overrule’ a governer-supported loyalty oath requirement. If they succeed in pushing out that necessity, it would result in a major victory and a plus point for Team Trump.

Earlier this year, the GOP leaders from Florida set forth a rather unique requirement for Presidential candidates. They’re reportedly required to “sign a pledge” that guarantees to ‘support the eventual party nominee’ to be qualified to enter the state’s March 19 Primary ballot, per ABC.

This calculated move was perceived as hostile by Trump’s fandom. They believe that it was done to guard DeSantis knowing that the former President has been against the motive from the very beginning. He publicly declared that “he would not sign a pledge” that contributes any form of support to the ‘eventual nominee’.

However, supporters of DeSantis have but one fear of the success of Trump allies in getting the requirement scrapped. And that’s none other than an incorrect message being passed on to the numerous loyal supporters of Florida’s Republicans. In other words, it may cause a domino effect resulting in loyalists ‘abandoning’ his presidential campaign in the process.

One such spokesperson, a Florida Republican shared their thoughts on the matter, “Right or wrong, it would be viewed as f*** you to DeSantis.” Presently State Party representatives have not responded with any information about whether there’s sufficient support to revoke the loyalty pledge by Friday.

It isn’t just Trump who’s doing his best to rally votes by the time Friday arrives, DeSantis and his team are just as persistent about gleaning as many votes for their benefit as possible. Earlier this week, the State House Speaker Paul Renner revealed the efforts that he’s been making for the cause. “I can confirm I have been making phone calls,” he confessed.

He further highlights, “The Republican Party’s purpose is to elect Republicans.” In conclusion, he backs his point up with his reason by pointing out expectations from such a party. “I think you can expect those in the party to support the nominee, especially those in party leadership.”

