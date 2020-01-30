News

Strawberries, Spinach, & Kale Top The EWG's ‘Dirty Dozen’ List

By Jane Smith
How To Deal With Social Anxiety As Communities Ease Lockdown Restrictions

By Jane Smith
Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

By Fabio Magnocavallo
Study Shows That Air Pollution Can Lead To Irreversible Vision Loss

By Anna Harnes

'Secret Bat Cages' Were Allegedly Used At Wuhan Lab Months Before Coronavirus Spread

A New Weight Loss Drug Is Being Called A 'Game Changer' By Scientists

'Healthy' Labels On Menu Items Can Be Misleading, According To New Research

By Kim Smith
COVID-19 Vaccination Could Cause Rare Blood Disorder, According To Report

Artificial Light At Night Could Increase Risk Of Thyroid Cancer Up To 55 Percent, Research Indicates

Artificial Intelligence Can Tell If An Uninfected Person Would Die From COVID-19 With 90 Percent Accuracy

Coronavirus Vaccine Sabotager Allegedly Believed The Sky Is A Government-Created Shield To Hide God

Magic Mushrooms Are Reportedly Helping Some People Cope Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By Tyler MacDonald
How Many Times Was Larry King Married?

Chuck Schumer Mocked For Accidentally Saying Senate Will Decide If Donald Trump Incited An 'Erection'

Study Shows That Masks May Actually Increase Chances Of Getting COVID-19 For This Reason

Ted Cruz Trolls People Who Fell For Fake Correction Claiming CNN Mistook A Dorito On His Jacket For QAnon Pin

Abnormal Metabolites In Pregnant Women May Cause Autism, New Study Suggests

By Anna Harnes
Merriam-Webster Trolls Donald Trump After He Shares Tweet Saying The 'Calvary' Is Coming

McDonald's In China Now Offering A Burger That Combines Spam, Oreo Cookies, And A Creamy Sauce

Unfortunate Placement In Mitch McConnell's COVID-19 Vaccine Post Has Some Thinking He's Posing With KKK Member

Michigan Representative Confirms That Rudy Giuliani Loudly Farted During Election Hearing

Ivanka Trump Mocked For Praising Her Work Feeding The Hungry After Her Dad Tried To Kick 700K Off Food Stamps

By Nathan Francis
COVID-19 Cards May Be Used To Track Doses Of The Vaccine

By Caitlyn Wisser
Instagram Top 9 Lets You Share Your Most Popular Photos From 2020, Here's How To Create It

By Terrence Smith
Former 'Apprentice' Staffer Claims He Saw Ivanka Give Donald Trump 'A Lap Dance'

By Rachel Dillin
Donald Trump Called Doug Ducey As Governor Certified Arizona's Election For Joe Biden

By Rachel Dillin
Sidney Powell Lawsuit Claims Potential Election Fraud In Edison County, Michigan, A Place That Doesn't Exist

By Nathan Francis
Donald Trump Mocked For Complaining That 'Massive Dumps' Caused Him To Lose Election

By Nathan Francis

'Not Wanted' Signs Show Up In Manhattan Telling Ivanka Trump Not To Come Back After Leaving The White House

Donald Trump Spent Thanksgiving Night Attacking Twitter After 'Diaper Don' Hit Top Of Site's Trends

Viral Video Shows Unidentified Dark Liquid Dripping From Rudy Giuliani's Face During Press Conference

Top 5 Early Black Friday Deals From Best Buy

By Terrence Smith
'Pawn Stars' Sell Pumped Up 'Wayne's World' Car For Record Amount

By Georgia Makitalo
Donald Trump's Abrupt Hair Color Change After Presidential Election Sparks Viral Interest, Mockery Online

By Nathan Francis

White Republican Dean Browning Accused Of Tweeting As Fake 'Black Gay Guy' Dan Purdy To Praise Donald Trump

Aspirin Might Be A Potential Treatment For COVID-19, Trials Are Underway To Test Its Effectiveness

Melania Trump Invited To Join Celebrity Dating Reality Show After Her Husband's Apparent Election Loss

Viral Clip Shows Reporter Alex Zdan Tell Heckling Trump Supporter 'Buzz Off' During Live Broadcast

By Nathan Francis
A Woman Shed The COVID-19 Virus For 70 Days After Positive Test Despite Not Showing Symptoms

Columbia University Study Finds Children Clear COVID-19 Infections Quicker Than Adults

Study: Conservatives Follow Coronavirus Guidelines When Told They're Meant To Protect Themselves, Not Others

Scientists Say COVID-19 Sufferers Have Serious Long-Term Effects Like Hair Loss And Erratic Heart Rates

Health

Fatal Levels Of Radiation Exposure Can Be Offset By Specific Gut Bacteria, Creating 'Elite Survivors'

By Anna Harnes
COVID-19 Case Count Reaches Nine Million In The United States

Chemical Used In Fast Food Wrappers Is 'One Of The Most Toxic Substances Ever Identified,' Scientists Warn

Number Of People With Coronavirus Antibodies Is Rapidly Falling

Picture Of Melania Trump On Helicopter Revives 'Body Double' Jokes, Conspiracy Theories On Twitter

Anthony Fauci Said It May Be Time For A National Mask Mandate

By Nathan Francis
Viral Video Shows Melania Trump Appear To Rip Her Hand Away From Donald's On Stage After Debate

COVID-19 Antibodies Fade Just Weeks After Symptoms End, Raising Questions Over Future Vaccine Effectiveness

Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Collection With Adidas Is Dropping Very Soon

Remdesivir Didn't Help COVID-19 Patients, World Health Organization Study Finds

Extreme Inflammation Is Now Showing Up In Some Adult Coronavirus Patients

By Aaron Homer
Donald Trump Asked Savannah Guthrie If She Heard Of Being 'Underlevered,' Which Critics Say Is Not A Real Word

Anthony Fauci Warns Against Getting Together For Thanksgiving

Nicole Scherzinger, 42, Stuns In Latex Outfit With Plunging Neckline & Rocks Mask With A Message

Woman Dies After Reportedly Being Reinfected A Second Time With The Coronavirus

CDC Study Resurfaces For Finding That Majority Of Case-Patients Who Contracted Coronavirus Wore Masks

By Tyler MacDonald
Fly That Landed On Mike Pence's Head During Vice Presidential Debate Sparks Viral Reaction Online

Global Study Of Hospitalized Patients Confirms Coronavirus Is Nothing Like The Flu

Funny Fail As Students Use Photo of Morgan Freeman In Nelson Mandela Presentation

Teacher's Facebook Post Gets 71,000 Likes: Wendy Bradshaw Explains Why She Quit

Mermaid Pillows Madness: Reversible Sequin 'Mermaid' Pillows Get 28 Million Views In 48 Hours On Facebook [Video]

By Paula Mooney
Learn The History of Japan In 9 Minutes -- Be Prepared To Laugh Hysterically As You Do

Peter Ticktin Shares Throwback High School Photo Of 18-Year-Old Donald Trump -- Gets 25,000 Facebook Shares

What This Tough Russian Biker Does For A Frail, Old Man Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity [Video]

This Adorable Chinese Girl Roller Skating To Michael Jackson's 'Beat It' Will Make Your Day

Reddit Asks 92-Year-Old War Veteran About His Life. His Responses Are Worth Reading

By Asher Bayot
Redditor With Vaginal Septum Reveals How It Feels Like To Have Two Vaginas [NSFW]

"Butt Cancer" Billboard in Chicago Slams Hot Dogs

Intermittent Fasting May Increase Your Lifespan, According To Harvard

Melania Trump Told Of Florida School Shooting, Didn't Tell Children On Valentine's: Watch Facebook Live Video

