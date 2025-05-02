Adding This ONE Food Item to Your Breakfast Will Prevent Dementia and Improve Your Brain Health

The University of Reading has dished out new research that shows the amazing effects that walnuts can have on one’s health and potentially reduce the chances of getting dementia. The research claims that eating a handful of walnuts with breakfast essentially helps to boost memory skills and also sharpen cognitive skills.

Professor Claire Williams from the department of Neuroscience captained this research and as reported by Irish Star, “The team at the University of Reading observed that a generous helping of walnuts (about 50g) stirred into muesli and yogurt not only sped up reaction times during the day but also improved memory performance later on compared to a nut-free breakfast with the same calorie count.”

The study has been published in the journal Food and Function and involved 32 young adult members aged between 18-30 years. They were given breakfasts with and without walnuts on different days and then underwent various cognitive tests where their brain activities were recorded over a course of six hours.

Commenting on the study, Professor Claire Williams said, “This study helps strengthen the case for walnuts as brain food. A handful of walnuts with breakfast could give young adults a mental edge when they need to perform at the top of their game” as Surrey Live reported.

He also added, “It’s particularly exciting that such a simple dietary addition could make a measurable difference to cognitive performance.” While there have been researches conducted on how inclusion of walnut and other kinds of nuts in one’s meals can have a lasting positive effect on one’s health, this research stands groundbreaking since it shows how consuming walnuts on a daily basis positively affects a young adult’s day-to-day cognitive abilities.

As reported by Irish Star, “Analysis of brain wave data pointed to shifts in neural function, hinting that walnuts could enhance mental efficiency during tough mental challenges. Moreover, blood tests indicated beneficial shifts in glucose and fatty acid levels, both key players in brain health.”

Since walnuts boast a combination of proteins, omega-3 alpha linolenic acids, and polyphenols, researchers think that it is this powerhouse combo that makes walnuts such an important food item. However, they have also mentioned that further research is required to fully understand how walnuts help with brain functionality the way it does.

A report by National Library of Health mentions, “Because it takes many years for cognitive impairment and dementia to develop, we suggest that early and long-term dietary supplementation with walnuts may help to maintain cognitive functions and may reduce the risk of developing, or delay the onset and/or slow the progression of, MCI and dementia.”

It further adds, “Furthermore, several animal and human studies have suggested that walnuts may also decrease the risk or progression of other brain disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke, and depression, as well as of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Together, these reports suggest the benefits of a walnut-enriched diet in brain disorders and in other chronic diseases, due to the additive or synergistic effects of walnut components for protection against oxidative stress and inflammation in these diseases.”

It should be noted here that some of the early signs of dementia include difficulty concentrating, memory loss, inability to carry out simple daily tasks smoothly, struggling to continue a conversation or remembering the correct words to form a sentence etc. While symptoms may vary from one person to the other, these basic ones are quite common in people showing early signs of dementia.

Since inflammation and oxidative stress play vital roles in the process of aging and dementia, the report by National Library of Health mentions, “Our studies have demonstrated that walnuts reduce oxidative stress not only by decreasing free radical levels but also by boosting antioxidant defense, thus reducing oxidative damage to lipids and proteins.”

It is therefore quite a good habit to intake a healthy amount of walnuts every morning with breakfast as it would prove to be useful in the long run.