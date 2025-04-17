Dementia Symptoms May Show Up While Socializing, Expert Says—Watch for These Two Red Flags

Dementia is a disease that is associated with cognitive decline. People over the age of 65 are at the highest risk for developing dementia. In rare cases, the disease can also be seen in much younger age groups. Two symptoms, in particular, could be crucial for catching the disease early.

The Mayo Clinic website describes the disease as a group of symptoms affecting the “memory, thinking, and social abilities.” 55 million individuals worldwide are affected by the disease. 50% of the people above the age of 85 get diagnosed with dementia.

Behavioral changes and mobility issues are some of the common complications that dementia patients go through. Currently, there is no cure for the disease, but medication can help in slowing the mental decline.

Early detection of this condition is extremely important. There are two signs of it that nurses at Dementia UK advise looking out for. “The most common symptoms of dementia include difficulties with remembering, thinking, and speaking,” they reveal. The nurses noted how these symptoms only get worse as time passes.

It is important to remember that the symptoms vary from person to person. “Everyone has their own unique experience of the condition,” the nurses at the UK charity point out. The symptoms and their intensity are affected by several factors. One of them is what stage of dementia the patient has, which is early, middle, or late.

The first sign of dementia you should look out for is memory-related problems. If a person is facing problems with short-term memory, it could be a sign of the disease. It could manifest as increased forgetfulness or difficulty in retaining information.

The individual might also have difficulty remembering things they are already well-versed in, like names and even places they frequent. People who are diagnosed with this condition also share their experience of misplacing things or putting an object in one place and then having no recollection of its whereabouts.

The second sign could be difficulties with communication. One major tell of this neurocognitive condition could be when a person constantly struggles to find the appropriate words while speaking. Calling people by the wrong name could also be a sign of the disease. Rambling speech or, on the other hand, becoming quiet or withdrawn are also symptoms to look out for.

Alzheimer’s is often the cause of this cognitive dysfunction in older people. It is extremely important to keep an eye out for the signs of dementia because early detection can prove crucial in many cases. If you or anybody you know is exhibiting any of the above-mentioned signs, it would be wise to consult a medical professional for an examination.

Early intervention and appropriate medication can prevent further mental decline.