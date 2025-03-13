Donald Trump Fumbles Mid-Speech Again—Is It Dementia or Just a Bad Day?

Donald Trump is the oldest president to have been selected for the office. Despite the president’s and his doctors’ numerous claims, people remain skeptical of his health. Over the years, he has shown clear signs of falling cognitive capabilities.

One such incident happened recently. On March 12th, 2025, at Capital Hill’s Friends of Ireland luncheon, Donald Trump stood on the podium to give a speech. During the speech, he kept furlong and tripping over his words.

A video of the 78-year-old having trouble reading was uploaded on X earlier today, raising health worries. Some claim that Trump has dementia because he mispronounces the word “patron saint” in the video, saying “patriot saint” instead and then repeating it.

Once the video was uploaded, people were quick to judge the president. One of the X users called him out and mocked him for not using a teleprompter. The user in their post called him- Mr. “I_Dont_Need_A_Teleprompter”.

Mr. “I don’t need a teleprompter” Donald Trump calls Ireland’s patron saint, Saint Patrick, a “patriot saint” as he struggles with his script. Bro can’t read. pic.twitter.com/EmUsvXbTlV — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 12, 2025

This is not the first time Donald Trump has forgotten words or his statements. He recently met British Prime Minister Kier Starmer.

After their meeting, both leaders met with the press in a press briefing. One reporter questioned Trump about whether he still thought Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a “dictator.” This was about a statement Donald Trump made at Mar-a-Lago. During that press conference, Trump called President Zelenskyy a dictator.

When posed, the question made Donald Trump a bit uncomfortable. It was nearly impossible to get out of the situation. When asked the question, Trump retorted, “Did I say that? It’s unbelievable that I said that.”

Trump on calling Zelenskyy a dictator: “Did I say that? I can’t believe I said that.” Ok. So either he’s demented with memory loss or a just a huge asshole. Which is it? pic.twitter.com/QJQklcXGD9 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 27, 2025

His behavior before taking over the office was also a cause for concern. In several instances, Donald Trump forgot his speech, the city where he was, or the names of famous sports teams.

His actions have triggered discussions concerning President Donald Trump’s cognitive health during campaigning, too.

During his campaign, Donald Trump stopped at a town hall event in Pennsylvania. Throughout the speech, he seemed disoriented and distracted. He then interrupted his speech to play music for 40 minutes.

Well, this is a very strange Trump Town Hall in Pennsylvania. It turned on a dime after two Trump supporters passed out/fainted/needed medical attention in back to back episodes that paused the Q and A format for a while. The Q and A portion never restarted after four questions… pic.twitter.com/hIgV8HlEhk — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) October 15, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris then warned people of his failing cognitive capabilities and discussed the effect of such issues on national security.

Before this, Donald Trump fumbled sports teams and their cities. In 2020, Donald Trump incorrectly claimed that the Kansas City Chiefs were from Kansas rather than Missouri. This was after their Super Bowl win.

Priceless. Trump congratulated the wrong state. The Kansas City chiefs are from Missouri not Kansas. He really is a prize winning idiot. pic.twitter.com/i28vb4gPEU — Walter J. Black (@captain_stavros) February 12, 2024

Trump congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs and said the team did a good job representing their home state of Kansas.

The problem? Missouri, not Kansas, is home to Kansas City. The Chiefs are headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, even though Kansas City is in Kansas. Soon after, the tweet was removed and replaced with an updated version.

No matter how silly these mistakes may look, they may point towards the more significant issue that Donald Trump is getting older every day and is not fit for office anymore.