Executive Director of the NFL Referees Association Quashes All ‘Conspiracy Theories’ of Colluding with the Chiefs, Calls them ‘Preposterous’

The Executive Director of the Referees Association has spoken up about the favoritism claims regarding the Kansas City Chiefs. To the uninformed, the NFL referees were under fire after allegedly being biased towards one particular team, with fans of the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills claiming that the refs were favoring the Chiefs.

Bills fans criticized the referees for ruling their quarterback Josh Alen short in a match against the Chiefs. The decision was debated over when two referees were on the spot of the ball according to Sportsnet. In the same match, the Kansas City Chiefs secured a spot in the Super Bowl finals by securing a go-ahead touchdown.

This will be the third time the Chiefs have the opportunity to win the Super Bowl as they go up against the Philadelphia Eagles. Even though Kansas City Chiefs fans are elated, the same could not be said for the rest of the teams.

The Chiefs and Refs are Cheaters. Here they get the 1st down twice. #rigged #nflrigged #ChiefsKingdom #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/YRmO0PBf6u — THE JAY ALL DAY SPORTS SHOW (@JasonAmareld) January 27, 2025

Conspiracy theories about the referees and the NFL Referees Association being biased towards the Chiefs were rampant on the internet as fans of the team that lost were outraged, claiming that the referee’s decisions were unfair.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had previously called the conspiracy theories “ridiculous” and now the Executive Director of the NFL Referees Association, Scott Green, has spoken up about the claims, agreeing with Godell and noting that his assessment was “spot on.”

“Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season,” Green continued. The official also addressed the rumors and called them “preposterous.”

He concluded his statement by saying, “It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team.”

Statement from Executive Director of the NFL Referees Association, Scott Green: “It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews, consisting of 138 officials, are colluding to assist one team.” pic.twitter.com/4AaAtEqdqC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 4, 2025

Green also assured fans that all the referees are doing their utmost to rule out fair decisions in the games. “But you can rest assured that on every single down, NFL Officials, both on the field and in the replay booth, are doing everything humanly possible to officiate every play correctly,” he further explained.

Godell who serves as the NFL Commissioner spoke up against the pre-Super Bowl news conference. He noted how “ridiculous” the far-fetched theories were. “A lot of those theories are things that happen in social media and they get a new life,” he added.

Godell also noted that the widespread speculation is a reflection of the “fans’ passion” and a reminder of how important “officiating” is. The commissioner of the league also credited the referees by calling them outstanding. “It’s a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously,” he added.

He also noted how “proud” he is of the referees for being committed to doing their job the best they can. “I’ve never seen a more dedicated group of people to getting it right,” Goodell remarked.

Fans are now gearing up for the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in which the Chiefs will go into the match as the two-time defending champions.

Sharp Football Analysis has reported that the Chiefs have been recorded to receive a higher number of roughness penalties than their opposition over the past four post-seasons. The match is set to take place in New Orleans on February 9.