The Real Reason Why the Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gave Taylor Swift a Really Expensive Birthday Gift

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs Clark Hunt revealed that her family gifted the Minaudieres Swarovski microphone purse worth $4,995 to Taylor Swift on her 34th birthday. After Travis Kelce, Swift's tight-end star boyfriend decided not to buy the embellished luxury bag personally, the Hunt family made the costly purchase.

Kansas City Chiefs co-owners, The Hunt family gifted

Taylor Swift a "Judith Leiber Miniaudiere Swarovski Microphone Purse" for her 34th birthday. pic.twitter.com/5fG2shxqvH — Pop Society (@itspopsociety) December 18, 2023

“My mom, [Tavia Shackles], and I had a Neiman Marcus event and got a peek at an exclusive collection that [Judith Lieber] did with them,” Hunt recalled at Shaq’s Fun House at XS in Wynn Las Vegas Friday night while conversing to Page Six. She added, “My mom actually sent Travis a message saying, ‘Hey, like, you need to get her this,’ and he sent her a message back and was, like, ‘I don’t even know if she likes that.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt)

“My mom was, like, ‘Well if you’re not [going to get it], this is our birthday present for Miss Taylor because she needs this,” the former Miss Kansas beauty pageant winner said. “All women love sparkly things.” At Arrowhead Stadium in December 2023, Swift received the gift from the Kansas City heiress and her sister Ava Hunt, which was wrapped in sparkling purple and pink gift paper. Gracie posted the moment on Instagram with a sweet caption, "Happy birthday to this queen! Bright, beautiful, beyond talented, and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it’s your best & most blessed year yet!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt)

The socialite also hoped to once again 'cross paths' with the Lavender Haze hitmaker during the big game finale but noted, “it’s going to be total chaos for everybody.” “We’re all super excited for Super Bowl Sunday,” the daughter of Chiefs co-owner, added. Then, praising the Grammy winner, Gracie exclaimed, “It has been so much fun. She is absolutely incredible, bright, beautiful, so talented and it’s been so fun for all of America to cheer for this love story!”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Mark Brown

“To watch two fantastic people just find happiness together, that’s something that we can all come together and cheer for,” Gracie exclaimed. She also gushed that Swift is 'smart' and 'kind,' adding, “She really makes every single person in the room feel so valued, and I think that’s what we all see in Taylor and why she has such an invested fan base.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judith Leiber (@judithleiberny)

Gracie had also verified exclusively that the Wildest Dreams songstress will be attending the NFL championship game. “I know she definitely has her own accommodations,” she said before sharing the fun plans the Chiefs have in store for after the game. “We have a big, wonderful afterparty that I’m very excited about,” Gracie concluded. “I can’t share too much tea right now but I’m really looking forward to it.”

This article was originally published on 02.13.24.