Is Donald Trump Having Issues With Cognitive Ability? His New Blunder Has Fans Concerned!

Donald Trump is the oldest president in the history of American politics. His health has been a constant concern among citizens. There have been slips here and there earlier. But now, he is mixing up timelines and forgetting days from his calendar.

President Trump held a press conference on Thursday. During this conference, he talked about the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the White House “yesterday”. In reality, the Eagles visited the white house on Monday, three days prior.

This statement has sparked another conversation about his declining cognitive abilities. Not only is he mixing names of people and places, but also the time. He completely forgot about three days in between.

His cognitive fitness has come under increased public scrutiny due to these mistakes. His mistake was quickly caught on by both the press and viewers. People were quick to notice because of another incident related to the visit. Quarter Jalen Hurts of the Eagles was among several players who refused to visit the presidential house.

Breaking! 📸 Jalen Hurts was joined by several other Philadelphia Eagles, who declined to visit Trump’s fascist White House! If you agree with them, take a second and pass it on! 📫 pic.twitter.com/798u2RF9HX — Damaan, AKA “Philly’s Finest”! (@Damaan4u33) April 28, 2025

There have been worries about Trump’s health, especially his cognitive capacity, all through his political career. However, this most recent blunder has renewed those fears. This has put him under sharp public scrutiny. This is exactly what former President Joe Biden faced during his campaign.

Understanding public concerns, Biden took the decision to withdraw from the election. It was largely influenced by the widespread criticism of his debate performance in July 2024. This debate had raised serious concerns about his cognitive health.

Joe Biden has stepped down from the presidencial race. pic.twitter.com/7yqLARayAd — ☔ (@Whotfismick) July 21, 2024

Trump’s critics argued that he should be held to the same standards. His verbal blunders are being criticized equally by others. Everyone has pointed to a larger trend of forgetfulness and misunderstanding from Donald Trump. This includes the recent blunders made when discussing global issues like the Israeli hostage crisis in Gaza.

Social media was quick to pick up the story of Donald Trump messing out the days. Several liberal and progressive analysts weighed in. On X, the news organization Meidas Touch said that Trump seems to be dealing with a lot of cognitive problems these days.

Donald Trump has yet another senile moment: “I had yesterday the Philadelphia Eagles here.” The Eagles went to the White House on Monday. 25th this man already. pic.twitter.com/g6tW7XY0CN — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 1, 2025

Art Candee is a liberal figure and asked for Trump’s removal from office, citing the 25th Amendment. She said, “25th him already.” This amendment clause allows for the removal of a president who is judged unfit for office.

Since the media did not pick up on this as rigorously as they had done for Biden, people were unhappy. They felt that there was no media coverage and Trump was getting away with a lot. “What if Biden said this?” a user asked. “The ‘he’s too old’ crowd sure is quiet lately,” another person observed.

These remarks highlight mounting annoyance about alleged discrepancies in the way political affiliation influences the discussion of age-related issues.

Donald Trump doesn’t remember: – Who his 2016 opponent was – that he gave Fauci a medal – that Jeb Bush wasn’t President – how many World Wars we had And he thinks the general election is in February Don’t tell me Trump isn’t senile — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 26, 2023

Trump has been cagey about his medical records. Even during his campaign, he did not disclose the entirety of his medical results. There have been calls for openness about his physical and mental health. These grew in demand when he survived an assassination attempt in July 2024.

In October 2024, the Trump team published medical records claiming that he was in good health. This declaration was in response to increasing pressure from the Kamala Harris campaign and voters. In mid-April 2025, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella formally reported that Trump was “in excellent health” and “fully fit” for the presidency.

However, Thursday’s verbal blunder adds yet another piece of evidence to an expanding list of worries that official reports have not yet completely addressed.