Woman’s Intense Workout Turned Her Urine Into Color of Coca-Cola—Here’s What Her Diagnosis Revealed!

Working out is usually good for your health. It gets the endorphins flowing and blood rushing to muscles. You can stay fit and active with a good fitness routine. But pushing your body too hard can lead to severe issues that you may not even have heard of.

This happened to Gemma Underwood after an intense exercise, even though she is a professional orange belt in karate. Her intense workout caused her pee to become as dark as Coca-Cola. She has a condition called rhabdomyolysis. This is a life-threatening muscle condition that, if not treated immediately, can lead to death in some cases.

The 41-year-old karate professional was more sore than usual after her workout. She felt she could not get out of bed in the morning. Moreover, her muscles had swollen up, and when she went to the bathroom, her urine was as dark as Coca-Cola.

Underwood went to the hospital without wasting any time, and doctors told her she had rhabdomyolysis. She has injured her muscles due to hard exercise without resting in between. Another reason that may cause the condition is a lack of water. This is what went down with Underwood. She said she wasn’t drinking ample water and was dehydrated.

My patient yesterday had a TC (total cholesterol) of 114, on two statins and in stage 2 Rhabdomyolysis.

Stop the statins!🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/7B6mvVqWqW — Kelly DNP Functional/Integrative Medicine (@kacdnp91) February 26, 2025

Her condition was causing her muscles to disintegrate, turning them into toxic components that were earlier making up for the muscle fibres. These fibres were then taken up by the kidneys and were excreted in the urine. This was a warning sign to her to go to the emergency room.

She spent five days in the hospital as she was hooked to IV fluids. Besides, she had a catheter in, so she could rest her body. Her treatment lasted a few weeks and left her drained by the end of it. She expects there to be fewer complications to ensure her recovery is smooth.

She explains that she needs rest right now and no exercise for at least three weeks. Furthermore, she’s recommended to drink more fluids to ensure hydration. She is thankful to be fine now, as she was extremely scared thinking the condition could have killed her. Her treatment was quick and fortunately saved her life. She advises people to be hydrated before a workout, as this condition can impact anyone.

Advances in rhabdomyolysis: A review of pathogenesis, diagnosis, and treatment CCR Journal Watch – tracking the critical care literature dailyhttps://t.co/Sp06oA6IDG pic.twitter.com/yhHMpul7sn — Critical Care Reviews (@CritCareReviews) March 18, 2025

You can have a hydration solution, herbal teas and plain water to increase hydration. Moreover, avoid working out in humid conditions. If your body does not have the energy to work out, do not push it too much. Workout with a fitness trainer.

Other ways to prevent this condition are to avoid alcohol and drugs if you work out. Never work out if you are hungover. Besides, slow down if you start to cramp or suffer from muscle pain. Note any unusual changes in your body and look out for rhabdo symptoms.