THIS Immortality Herb Could Outperform Green Tea in Health Benefits—And Hardly Anyone in the U.S. Knows About It!

Green tea and matcha have been popular for their health benefits. They contain antioxidants that improve metabolism. There’s another such herb that you may add to your health support! This lesser popular herb is jiaogulan. It’s also known as immortality herb.

Jiaogulan is a herb that grows in Asia in mountains and forest regions. Natives also call it miracle grass and southern ginseng. Since it’s popular among natives, they have used it for centuries. In the past ten years, the herb has become popular among people for its dietary benefits.

Jiaogulan is high in antioxidants as it has a potent value of ORAC, which is eight times more than green tea. This herb can be the next big thing for those who wish to preserve their health.

Consuming the herb can increase metabolism and decrease inflammation in the body. Moreover, it can lower cholesterol levels. All these benefits can help in promoting longevity and good health in general. Jiaogulan can work at the cellular level and stimulate balance. As a result, it enhances the antioxidant activity in the body.

Jiaogulan (Gynostemma pentaphyllum) is a plant that grows wild in many parts of Asia. It’s sometimes called Southern Ginseng or Miracle Plant and has anti-cancer and anti-graying properties. One study showed that cancer patients who consumed GP almost had a 12% cancer recurrence… pic.twitter.com/j2jUDZH6c2 — fishybusiness. (@KruseYouri) January 31, 2025

The Gypenosides in this herb are very similar to those found in ginseng. If you have diabetes, Gypenosides may also work in improving insulin in the body. All these factors contribute to longevity. For those who have high blood pressure, jiaogulan may help in reducing that.

According to an NYC board-certified internist and regenerative medicine specialist, Dr. Michael Aziz, very few people are aware of this herb. He says consumes 900 milligrams of jiaogulan daily to maintain his health.

The best way to consume this herb is to brew tea with it. Take two teaspoons of the dried leaves and brew them in a cup of 250ml water. Strain the tea and drink it. You may add honey to sweeten it naturally.

The taste of the tea without any additives will be slightly sweet but bitter, so you may expect an earthy taste from it. The benefits are so many that you may consume it like medicine without worrying too much about the taste. Moreover, the bitter taste of the herb comes from organic chemicals called saponins.

Jiaogulan, green tea and lavender flowers. Jiaogulan is the king of adaptogens, it gives uplifting energy, I find it is stronger than ginseng and has a mild sweet flavor. This combo give an uplifting power boost for mid day focus. My personal recipe for you please try. pic.twitter.com/18a60sWHnE — Ariana (@alurawellness) March 29, 2023

Another benefit of the natural supplement is that it’s cold in nature and helps in removing too much heat from the body. In simple words, it detoxifies the body and even makes conditions like bronchitis, gastroenteritis, and hepatitis chronic conditions better.

According to traditional medicine, the sweetness in the herb helps to protect the liver and support the qi and blood function of the body. So if you have a fatty liver and suffer from insomnia, and hypertension, this herb can be beneficial.

Although the botanical is safe to consume, the only side effects it may have are diarrhea and nausea. Some less likely ones include vomiting, blurred vision, dizziness and tinnitus. Introduce the herb slowly to your diet and see how you feel.