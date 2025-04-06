Forget Green Tea, THIS ‘Immortality Herb’ May Revolutionize Your Health–And Most Americans Don’t Know About It!

Your path to immortality! Yes, you heard us right. You might have heard of ginkgo biloba and ginseng. Chinese herbs are widely used to boost energy, enhance cognitive function and reduce stress. But have you heard of the herb jiaogulan? Well, if not, then we will tell you everything about the magic herb, which might be lesser-known, but is the so-called “immortality herb.”

In recent years, the herb has been turning heads for its potential to increase metabolism, reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol while promoting longevity. “Few people in the US know about it,” says Dr. Michael Aziz, who is an NYC board-certified internist and regenerative medicine specialist. Aziz told The New York Post, that “he consumes 900 daily milligrams of jiaogulan, and spills the tea on the science behind the vining plant.

Jiaogulan tea reverses insulin resistance. Just 2 cups of this tea lowered blood sugar by 30% in 12 weeks. The tea has: • Antioxidant

• Anti-tumor

• Anti-inflammatory

• Liver protective Properties. pic.twitter.com/dOey5a4LNS — Analyze & Optimize (@Outdoctrination) May 8, 2024

What is jiaogulan?

Jiaogulan grows in the forested and mountainous areas of Asia, and is officially known as Gynostemma pentaphyllum. Its official name is “southern ginseng” or “miracle grass.” The herb has been used in folk medicine for thousands of years, jiaogulan has really surged in popularity in the last 10 years.

It is primarily found in dietary supplements and herbal tea.

“Jiaogulan tea has a very high ORAC value (antioxidant capacity). It is eight times higher than what is found in green tea,” said Aziz, author of “The Ageless Revolution.” Aziz also suggests brewing one to two spoons of dried jiaogulan tea leaves in 250 millilitres of water, which can be strained and served.

The taste of the herb is a mix of butter and sweet, describes Aziz, while some call it “earthy.” Jiaogulan’s stems contain saponins, which are organic chemicals which give it a bitter taste. However, some believe the organic chemicals hold the key to the plant’s health benefits.

“The bitter taste and cold nature of [jiaogulan] are particularly effective in clearing heat and detoxifying the body, making it beneficial for conditions such as viral hepatitis, chronic gastroenteritis, chronic bronchitis,” researchers wrote in the January edition of the Journal of Functional Foods.

“The sweet taste of [jiaogulan] nourishes the heart and protects the liver, benefits the qi and blood better and is more effective against hyperlipidemia, hypertension, fatty liver, insomnia and headaches.”

Jiaogulan (Gynostemma pentaphyllum) is a plant that grows wild in many parts of Asia. It’s sometimes called Southern Ginseng or Miracle Plant and has anti-cancer and anti-graying properties. One study showed that cancer patients who consumed GP almost had a 12% cancer recurrence… pic.twitter.com/j2jUDZH6c2 — fishybusiness. (@KruseYouri) January 31, 2025

How does jiaogulan benefit health?

Jiaogulan contains gypenosides, a type of saponin. Gypenosides are structurally similar to ginsenosides found in ginseng. Gypenosides “stimulate AMP-activated protein kinase, an enzyme that plays a central role in maintaining cellular energy balance. They have antioxidant effects,” Aziz explained.

“They also improve insulin signaling and improve the function of mitochondria, which are the batteries of our cells,” he added. “Those are some of the hallmarks of aging that affect longevity.”

Aziz states “ jiaogulan has been shown to exhibit anticancer properties and help reduce blood pressure as well.”

You probably aren’t aware of jiaogulan. This lesser-known, so-called “immortality herb” is turning heads for its potential to increase metabolism, lower cholesterol and reduce inflammation while promoting longevity. https://t.co/iKIdybRe41 — Sisel Brand Partner (@KevinFr14260515) April 3, 2025

What are the potential side effects?

Aziz stated that Jiaogulan is safe to consume. The most common adverse effects recorded are nausea and diarrhoea, followed by vomiting, dizziness, blurred vision, and tinnitus.

People who take prescriptions should contact their doctor before adding jiaogulan to their regular regimen, since the supplement can interfere with pharmaceuticals.

“Diabetics should be careful and adjust their medications down with the help of their doctors if they drink massive amounts” of jiaogulan tea because it can lower blood sugar, Aziz advised.