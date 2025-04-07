THIS Nutritious Meat Is the Only One Among the Top 10 World’s Healthiest Foods and No It’s Not Chicken

When we think of some of the healthiest foods to eat, we immediately think of green veggies and colorful fruits. However, as it turns out, there’s one nutritious meat that even outshines the likes of green peas and tangerines when it comes to nutritional value.

A recently published list of the world’s 100 healthiest foods unveiled such a surprising twist. Pork fat, or lard as it’s commonly known, has surprisingly clinched the eighth position on the list, surpassing 92 other healthy food items, including red cabbage, tomatoes, lettuce, oranges, sweet potato, and even super nutritious fish like mackerel.

BBC Future reports that there’s a reason why pork fat offers better health benefits than lamb or beef, and the reason is it boasts a higher proportion of unsaturated fats while also being a great source of B vitamins and minerals.

The monounsaturated fats, like oleic acid in pork, help promote heart health. Notably, oleic acid is also found in olive oil, often chosen by health-conscious people and Weight Watchers. While pork fat contains some saturated fats, it doesn’t really affect it when consumed in moderation. However, the magic trick to reap the complete nutritional benefits of this meat is to consider how the pigs were bred.

According to Surrey Live, pork fat provides fat-soluable vitamins like Vitamin D. But it is present in the meat in a larger quantity if the pigs were pasture raised. In addition, the fat in the pork meat is healthier and offers better nutrition if the pigs were raised outdoors. Interestingly, no other animal fat or meat was listed among the top 10 healthiest food items worldwide. That being said, the next time you go for pork fat, remember that moderation is the key to reap the maximum health benefits.

Lard was the #1 cooking fat in US until 1940. Lard from outdoor pigs provided vitamin D while butter & meat from pastured animals provided vitamin A. In combination, vitamins A & D from animal fats are the catalysts for mineral absorption required for optimum health. pic.twitter.com/GRuxFZqUGl — Alan Watson (@DietHeartNews) May 15, 2021

Although pork fat is often referred to as lard, they are not particularly the same. While pork fat is a raw fat coming from a pig before being processed, lard is what’s created after it is melted down and strained. At the same time, raw fat is not directly used in any dishes unless you are making sausages or grinding it into a recipe. On the other hand, lard can be used as an alternative for butter, oil, or shortening for both cooking and baking. Lard is white or creamy in color, smooth and it is both shelf and fridge-stable.

Although no other meat has made the cut, some fish have landed a spot amongst the top 10 healthiest foods to consume. Ocean Perch and Flatfish have been named as two of the most nutritious food options.

Here’s the full list of world’s top 10 healthiest foods: