Study shows that in the recent few years, colon cancer has taken a new leap among younger individuals. These cancer cells begin their growth in a part of the large intestine called the colon or rectum, which is located at the digestive tract’s lower end. The symptoms generally depend on the size and the exact location of the cancer.

From abdominal pain, changes in bowel habits, and blood in the stool to serious symptoms like anemia and fatigue can occur when the cell growth begins. However, there have also been cases recorded with no significant symptoms, but the cancer can be detected by screening.

Aside from genetics and environmental factors, lifestyle also plays a major role in triggering bowel cancer. In particular, studies have found that red meat, sugary drinks, and processed food items loaded with unhealthy fats can increase the risk of colorectal cancer, as reported by Health Matters. According to Irish Star, Nichole Andrews, a registered dietitian nutritionist, also says that processed meat and consuming alcohol can trigger any type of cancer.

While, more research is needed, new findings suggest that ultimately it is food that could also prevent the risk of colon cancer. Earlier studies focused on eliminating certain food groups, but the latest research focuses on the benefits of including fiber-rich foods, carbohydrate, and dairy products in your regular diet.

In particular, the three daily food items that can play a crucial role in preventing bowel cancer are milk, apples, and sweet potatoes. Experts believe that having a well-rounded diet, with the incorporation of these foods, can decrease the risk and potentially prevent more chronic illnesses.

Dr. Steven Lee-Kong, Chief of Colorectal Surgery at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, has added some more insights into how these foods can help prevent cancer cell growth in the rectum. “This new research takes a deeper look at the complex interplay between diet, gut health, and cancer development. It reinforces the importance of a balanced and informed approach to nutrition as part of a comprehensive strategy for colorectal cancer prevention,” he notes.

The latest studies emphasizes on the growing evidence of the key role of gut microbiome in our digestive system. Experts suggest focusing on this key factor alone can prevent conditions like colon cancer. Foods like milk, apple, and sweet potatoes can keep these community of gut microbiomes healthy.

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2025 alone, about 107,320 new cases of colon cancer were recorded in the United States, while there have been an estimated 46,950 new cases of rectal cancer. Although these two cancer cells’ growth begins in the different parts of the same organ, they are often clubbed together as colorectal cancer.

In older generations, the rates of cases dropped significantly by 1% each year from 2012-2021. On the contrary, rates have increased by 2.4% each year among people younger than 50. While various factors have roles in causing bowel cancer, changes in lifestyle and diet can help significantly prevent the likelihood of this disease.