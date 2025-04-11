Low on Vitamin B12? This Unusual Toe Symptom Could Be Your First Warning Sign

Vitamin B12 deficiency is more common than you think. However, the signs are often hard to trace in the beginning. In particular, if the level of this essential nutrient in your body is very slightly low, you might not recognize the symptoms at all. That being said, the more persistently the level remains low, the more your body will tell you to take immediate action. And this is because vitamin B12 is extremely vital for optimal health.

It plays a key role in keeping our brains healthy by maintaining a healthy nervous system, helping in forming red blood cells, and therefore decreasing the risk of anemia and homocysteine. It also plays a crucial role in producing DNA.

Hence, when severe vitamin B12 deficiency occurs, it can lead to various unsettling changes, including nerve damage or dementia, according to PeaceHealth. One of the most shocking B12 deficiency symptoms is a tingling sensation in your toes, your body’s way of warning you about the low level of nutrients.

The deficiency occurs when a low level of vital nutrients affects the body’s ability to produce fully functioning red blood cells. As we all know, red blood cells play a key role in circulating oxygen inside the body, which ultimately leads to the tingling sensations in your toes.

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The symptom that can be found in your toes pic.twitter.com/fIMjj4b1x0 — RazaUK (@RazaRazayt) April 11, 2025

However, there are also more symptoms caused by vitamin B12 deficiency, also known as folate deficiency anemia. According to NHS, some of the signs can include indigestion, loss of appetite, headaches, shortness of breath, vision issues, palpitations, diarrhea, a sore or red tongue, sometimes mouth ulcers can also show up, tiredness, and lastly, some cognitive changes including memory issues.

Since B12 is a necessary nutrient for brain health and a functioning nervous system, a deficiency of it can lead to several neurological symptoms. Sore muscles, confusion and dementia, mild depression or anxiety, problems with understanding and judgment, and some psychological problems can occur in case of a severely low level of B12 in your body.

On point, Vit B-12 is also very crucial to the normal functioning of the brain and nervous system, involved in formation of red blood cells and help create and regulate DNA.Metabolism of every cell depend on it as it play role in synthesis of fatty acids and energy production. — Dr.Dennis Adison Ouma. (@DrDennisOuma) December 18, 2021

However, it is important to note that some of these symptoms can also be experienced by people with vitamin B12 deficiency who haven’t developed anemia, according to NHS.

Now, let’s have a look at what triggers a vitamin B12 deficiency. When pernicious anemia occurs, the body attacks the stomach cells, which disrupts the production of intrinsic factors in the body. This key protein is responsible for B12 absorption in the body. Without it, even a B12-rich diet won’t be absorbed, leading to deficiency.

The treatment varies depending on the root cause. The NHS suggests you should consult a GP if you experience some of the symptoms or simply suspect a low B12 level. It can then be diagnosed through a blood test. Most individuals are treated with injections that recharge their body with the missing vitamins. However, NHS warns that it is always better to check with your doctors at the earliest to avoid irreversible damage due to vitamin B12 deficiency in your body.