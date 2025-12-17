Doctor Warns This Overlooked Morning Habit May Be Putting Your Heart at Risk

When we think about being fit and having a healthy heart, we usually focus on exercising and switching to natural dietary choices. While these changes are certainly beneficial, they are not always the sole contributors to good heart health.

Small and overlooked daily habits often play a much bigger role in the development of heart disease. Every year, more than 800,000 people in the US deal with cardiovascular issues, many of which prove to be fatal.

So, how can we prevent this condition? According to The Irish Star, recognized physician Dr Sana Sadoxai, known for sharing health-related content on social media, labeled “morning laziness” as one of the most overlooked habits leading to heart attacks.

Per the healthcare professional, what we often perceive as a slow start to the day may be a silent killer. Hectic lifestyles, long working hours, and late-night screen time have led many of us to believe that easing into the day helps calm the mind and supports overall health.

However, research has shown this to be a false narrative.

According to Dr Sadoxai, “90% of heart attacks begin with one morning habit ⁃ and it’s NOT food or stress. The real danger starts the moment you wake up and stay still.”

“Most people go from bed -+ phone -+ sitting -+ rushing out, keeping the body in a low-movement, high-inflammation state,” she said.

“This one habit secretly accelerates insulin resistance, belly fat accumulation, high blood pressure, silent inflammation, (and) metabolic dysfunction, all of which dramatically increase the risk of early heart attacks, especially if you are overweight or obese,” the doctor added.

She further mentioned that an active physical start to the day should always be your go-to plan. Doctors across the world have long recommended activities like a light workout, a morning jog, or a walk with your pet as some of the ideal ways to start the day.

Highlighting the importance of morning movement, Dr Sadoxai wrote, “Just 5-7 minutes of morning movement – brisk walking, stretching. breathing exercises – boosts circulation, activates metabolism, stabilizes sugar levels, and protects your heart more than people realise.”

“Your weight, your metabolism, and your heart are deeply connected. Ignoring this morning habit is a silent threat. Changing it is lifesaving,” she said.

The doctor’s insightful video is now doing the rounds on social media, and people are thanking her for the valuable piece of information that could save lives.

While most people think that using cellphones right after waking up would not impact their health, the endless screen time, coupled with lethargy, contributes to major health issues.

A fresh and productive start to a day not just lowers the risk of heart attacks but also reduces depression, improves eyesight, and energises our body and mind.

As Dr Sadoxai highlighted, lazy mornings cause high blood pressure, increase insulin resistance, add belly fat, body inflammation, and disrupt metabolic activity, which drastically increases the chances of heart attacks.

In the last decade, heart attacks among 40-50 year olds have been rising at the rate of 2% yearly in the United States. Approximately 20% of heart attack patients are 40 years old or younger.

This early-onset heart disease is due to our sedentary lifestyle, which has also contributed to an increase in obesity.

We have been made to think that nothing less than an hour’s workout is good for the body but nothing could be farther from the truth.

According to Dr Sadoxai, having a healthy lifestyle just requires as little as 10 minutes of morning walk or exercise, or just a good stretch.

It rejuvenates the body, increases blood flow, boosts metabolism, and improves immunity. Just the discipline and consistency of this quick workout can do wonders and decrease the risk of heart attacks.