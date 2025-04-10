These 4 Cheeses Can Actually Help Lower Your Blood Pressure, According to Dietitians

Cheese—creamy, tangy, salty, and rich—isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind when you think of heart-healthy foods. But what if we told you that some cheeses, if picked and eaten in moderation, could actually help manage high blood pressure?

That’s right. Cheese might just be your unexpected ally in the fight against hypertension.

For the nearly half of U.S. adults dealing with high blood pressure, simple dietary changes can go a long way. According to the CDC, only 1 in 4 people with hypertension have it under control, which puts millions at risk for heart disease and stroke. But cutting back on sodium doesn’t mean sacrificing all the flavor in your diet.

In fact, certain cheeses are not only lower in sodium but also come with calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. These minerals are known to support healthy blood pressure.

So, which cheeses make the cut? Registered dietitians have shared their top picks for heart-friendly options that don’t skimp on taste.

1. Swiss Cheese

Known for its iconic holes and mild flavor, Swiss cheese isn’t just good on sandwiches; it’s a smart choice for those watching their sodium.

“Swiss has the lowest sodium, at 54 milligrams per ounce,” says Lauren Trahan, M.S., RDN, a registered dietitian based in Virginia. “It’s just not as heavily processed, so it’s a naturally lower-sodium cheese.”

That’s far below the FDA’s threshold for low-sodium foods, which is capped at 140 mg per serving. Plus, Swiss cheese packs a solid calcium punch with about 252 mg per ounce which helps to meet the daily recommendation of 1,300 mg.

2. Mozzarella Cheese

You probably already love mozzarella, and now you’ve got another reason to keep it in your fridge. Whether you’re layering it on a pizza or pairing it with tomatoes and basil, fresh mozzarella is one of the lowest-sodium options around, just 85 mg per ounce.

Trahan recommends going for the soft, water-packed mozzarella balls for the healthiest option. But if you prefer low-moisture mozzarella, that’s fine too, especially if you choose part-skim or low-fat versions. Trahan suggests to use it to top a homemade pizza, along with lots of fresh vegetables.

3. Goat Cheese

Soft, spreadable, and full of flavor, goat cheese, also known as chèvre, is another winning pick for people with high blood pressure.

With just 118 mg of sodium and 85 mg of calcium per ounce, it’s a tasty yet relatively low-salt option. “This tangy treat is great for spreading on low-sodium crackers or pairing with fruits or vegetables, crudité board-style,” says Susie Polgreen, M.S., RD, CD, IFNCP, a registered dietitian based in Vermont.

4. Ricotta Cheese

Light, fluffy, and endlessly versatile, ricotta rounds out the list as a dietitian-approved favorite.

Polgreen calls ricotta one of her “go-tos,” and Trahan agrees. With 135 mg of sodium and 289 mg of calcium per half-cup, it’s a great way to sneak extra nutrients into meals. Trahan recommends adding it to pasta, which adds a creamy texture.

Whether it’s dolloped into lasagna or added into smoothies, ricotta is a nutritious cheese that works hard behind the scenes to support heart health.

Cheese doesn’t have to be off-limits when you’re managing high blood pressure. It just has to be the right cheese. These four options are coming with satisfying flavor with fewer risks and help you care for your heart without cutting out the foods you love.

So yes, you can have your cheese and eat it too. Just be sure to skip the salt-heavy processed slices and opt for the good stuff. Your heart will thank you!