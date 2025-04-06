‘You’re Eating Plastic’ — Experts Reveal the Disturbing Truth of Microplastics in Your Meals

Microplastics are everywhere! Not bigger than 5mm, these microplastics are wreaking havoc on our environment as well as our health. They are in our brains, newborn babies, placentas, breastmilk, and food.

The fertilizers used in agriculture come with plastic coatings that seep into the soil and get into crops. After this, they are consumed by us. In another study. The presence of microplastics in our bodies results in antibiotic resistance as there are stronger biofilms for the medication to fight.

As per the studies the consumption of microplastics is causing various skin diseases and inflammation. Making sure you avoid the plastics in food can be one way to prevent these issues. You may switch to an organic healthy diet and have green tea and Jiaogulan tea to maintain your health.

Experts have created images to show us the impact of microplastic exposure on our overall health. They have used AI to create these pictures that look straight out of a horror movie.

We just found out that microplastics are a big reason behind antibiotic resistant bacteria like E Coli. We ingest 5g of microplastics a week, creating stronger biofilms and higher resistance. We’re not just eating pollution, we’re evolving superbugs inside us. pic.twitter.com/bfoLWhKv5J — Andra (@BioavailableNd) April 5, 2025

A waste expert, Mark Hall, says, “While much of the research into the effects of microplastics on humans is in the early stages, it’s clear to see there are many worrying signs of how this pollution might affect us.”

The images are made as per the current results of the studies. A low level of exposure will result in dry, irritated, and red skin. It may also cause gut and digestive issues. Other symptoms may include tiredness and low energy. To combat this, you can eat healthily and also learn about skin issues and the reason behind them to tackle promptly.

Microplastics Found in Human Brains, Raising Health Concerns A recent study has found microplastics in human brains for the first time, raising concerns about the potential health impacts of these tiny particles. Researchers analyzed brain, liver, and kidney samples from 51… pic.twitter.com/70I0YhWRWL — Neuroscience News (@NeuroscienceNew) October 6, 2024

On the medium level of microplastic exposure, you may have brain fog, digestion issues, hormonal imbalance, and breathing difficulties. This can be caused by the consumption of processed foods and fish and also living in polluted regions. Besides, the exposure may lead to premature aging.

A very high microplastic exposure is when it enters the blood stream. One may develop eczema, rashes, and skin discoloration. Other symptoms may include slow motor function and irregular menstrual cycles. In addition, the skin may look wrinkled, red, and saggy. It’ll make a person age faster compared to those with no to less exposure. As per FDA, both microplastics and nanoplastics are present in the food supply. They will continue the research to learn more and prevent this contamination.

A professor at the University of California, Tracey Woodruff, says that the number one cause of microplastics in our bodies is microwaving in plastic. So, stop heating your food in plastic plates and bowls. Consume less red meat, and opt for more grains, vegetables, and fruits. Avoid drinking bottled water. Use reusable steel bottles to store and drink water. Plastic straws and bottles aren’t going anywhere, but you’ll have to be mindful to avoid the microplastics coming from them.