Donald Trump Is Bringing Back Plastic Straws, Americans Ask, “What About Grocery Prices?”

Donald Trump’s recent ecologically unsustainable move has pleased a few but irked many more. The President has been vocal about his wish to lift the ban on plastic straws in the past and has now set his mind to execute it. Trump’s statement on the matter backfired after citizens came forward to ask questions about the rising grocery prices instead.

Trump took to The Social Truth to express his dislike towards the environment-friendly move previously made by the Biden administration. “I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work. BACK TO PLASTIC!” the Republican wrote in his post.

Joe Biden’s government introduced a law in 2024 that banned the use of single-use plastic products in federal food service. Trump has expressed his opinion on the matter several times while labelling the paper straws as “not working too good.”

In another post, Trump called Biden “crooked” for the mandate. “‘NO PLASTIC STRAWS, ONLY PAPER,’ IS DEAD!” he wrote in the post. The Republican noted how the paper straws are quick to “disintegrate” as you are drinking your beverage.

In 2019, Trump took the agenda one step ahead by coming out with his own straws which went on sale. “Liberal paper straws don’t work. STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today,” the product description on the website read.

Several citizens voiced their pleasure on social media at the newly lifted ban. “Yay! Good! Those paper ones didn’t work good,” one user wrote. Another added, “I only use the paper straw one time in my entire life and I didn’t like it so I never used it again.”

I only use the paper straw one time in my entire life and I didn’t like it so I never used it again. 🤷🏽‍♀️ I’m sorry, I’m kind of strong-minded.

I didn’t even know it was a mandate until you said it, it was just a choice not to use them. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Apostle Natalie Young (@ApostleNatalie) February 8, 2025

A third expressed their dislike for the paper straws while calling them “horrible.” Another added, “It was the most ridiculous policy. I literally saw brands switch from paper cups with a plastic straw to a paper straw and a plastic cup!”

Other netizens did not find the President’s move admirable and questioned what he was doing to fix the more important matters. Many noted how the prices of essential groceries like eggs was skyrocketing. “Oh that’s awesome…now I can feed my family eggs put gas in my car. Thank you Donald Trump for getting rid of plastic straws!” a user commented with heavy sarcasm.

“And the price of eggs is up to $7/dozen, and 84 people have lost their lives in airplane crashes, the market has tanked,” another netizen noted. A third mocked the Republican while writing, “Wow, it really was a national emergency, because you’re drinking Coca-Cola!”

What about grocery prices? — Damianbrenham (@Damianbrenham1) February 8, 2025

“And gas is still going up, since Donald Trump took office. And he’s worried about plastic straws. That’ll fix things!” an agitated user noted in a comment. Trump has been rapidly signing executive orders ever since he started his term in office.

He recently signed a law that would ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports categories. The 78-year-old claimed that he did it to “keep men out of women’s sports.”