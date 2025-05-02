Itchy Skin Could be a Sign of THIS Rare Cancer—Here’s What the Experts Say!

Have you ever caught yourself excessively itching your skin? Experts have issued a warning against anyone who has itchy skin. According to new studies, it could be an early symptom of a rare cancer. The cancer in question was the sixth most common cancer death in men and the seventh most common in women in the United States from 2016 to 2020, according to the LLS. However, the specific type is far rarer.

According to experts at Blood Cancer UK, itchy skin could be a common sign of a type of blood cancer. On its website, the warning states, “If you have blood cancer, you might experience itchy skin. Itching can be a symptom of blood cancer, or it may be caused by the treatment you are having.”

People who get diagnosed with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) could be experiencing itching. MPNs are rare and potentially life-threatening blood cancers where the bone marrow produces too many red and white blood cells or platelets. Myeloproliferative neoplasms include polycythemia vera (PV), essential thrombocythaemia (ET), and rare myelofibrosis (MF).

According to Blood Cancer UK, what causes itchy skin has yet to be determined. However, there’s a possibility that a substance called histamine, which is released by mast cells, could potentially trigger itching. This substance could affect the activity of cytokines, the small signaling proteins, leading to an itchy sensation.

The website adds, “For some people, taking antihistamines may help to reduce or get rid of the itch. If your itching is caused by cell activity related to your blood cancer, starting treatment can also lessen your symptoms over time, but this may not be immediate.”

Blood Cancer UK also notes that there might be another reason behind itchy skin. According to the organization, some people receiving blood cancer treatments could experience itching as a side effect. For some patients, the symptoms begin showing up straight away, while for others, it could develop gradually.

Blood cancer has some similar symptoms to several cancers, including weight loss, breathing trouble, unexpected night sweats, bruising or bleeding, persistent infections, swellings or lumps, and also severe or recurrent fever that exceeds 38°C. Many of these symptoms remain unexplained, just like skin itchiness, which is also named a common sign of blood cancer, especially MPNs.

Today marks the start of World Blood Cancer Month

Some of the symptoms of blood cancer can be vague and difficult to spot.

• Bruising or bleeding

• Weight loss

• Lumps or swellings

• Night sweats

• Severe infections

• Itchy skin

• Bone or joint pain

• Tiredness pic.twitter.com/tkRK8haLbP — Punctured Artefact (@PuncturedArt) September 1, 2022

However, it is important to note that itchy skin does not always confirm blood cancer. There might be several other triggers, including various skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and allergies. Some external irritants, like insect bites, could also cause itchiness in the skin, while it could also be a sign of some underlying illness, such as kidney or liver issues.

If you are experiencing itchy skin and are not sure about the cause, please consult with a professional.

According to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), an estimated 120,761 individuals are living with or in remission from myeloproliferative neoplasms in the United States. Between 2016 and 2020, at least 69,354 new cases of MPNs were recorded in the country, with an average of 13,871 cases per year, according to the website.