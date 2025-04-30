Stress and workload can ruin our health- mental and physical. We are gaining weight, becoming weaker, and having really bad hair health. These days, everyone needs a quick fix. And there is no place like internet to give you that quick dopamine-filled solution.

TikTok as a platform may be fun, but getting advice from TikTok must come with a warning label. There are a lot of influencers giving a lot of advice on food, health, and beauty. Every day, something new pops up.

In this ever-changing realm of TikTok beauty tips, rosemary oil has been gaining traction. It has gained a lot of attention lately as a hair growth miracle. Millions of videos are uploaded every month. Both regular users and beauty influencers praise its capacity to promote hair growth, increase hair thickness, and even reverse baldness.

Of course, it then became a trend. People have been applying the oil directly to their scalps and sharing “before and after” changes. The hashtag #rosemaryoil has received over 88 million views.

🌱 Tried and tested! Combat hair loss with this all-natural blend: Mix 1/4 cup of coconut oil with 1/4 cup of castor oil. Add 6 drops of rosemary essential oil. Massage into your scalp, tie your hair up, and leave it on all day or overnight. Wash with a gentle shampoo and… pic.twitter.com/BQR84Iotoe — Barbara Oneill (@BarbaraOneillAU) July 12, 2024

This natural cure has its origins in traditional medicine. However, its unexpected viral status has caused a surge in uncontrolled and frequently ignorant use. which is causing dermatologists to become increasingly concerned.

Among these concerned medical experts is Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu. He is a London-based hair loss specialist. He has raised several concerns regarding the unmonitored usage of rosemary oil.

Seymenoglu says that the rosemary plant has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities, as reported by Irish Star. However, the method of usage is important too. She said abusing the oil can have more negative effects than positive ones.

It means most essential oils can irritate a lot of peoples skin. It means use it differently with a carrier oil. And just find an Amazon brand, make sure the only ingredients is rosemary oil. There’s so many brands that sell rosemary oil. — ✧ Gaia ᓭི༏ᓯྀ (@Celestialpapaya) January 3, 2023

Pure rosemary oil is a powerful essential oil. When used directly, it can cause burning, stinging, and inflammation. Therefore, one must avoid using it directly on the scalp. Always dilute it first with a carrier oil such as coconut or jojoba oil.

Those with scalp issues like dandruff or dermatitis must remain careful. Usage of rosemary oil may make them more irritated. It can increase their hair loss rather than make it better.

Some TikTok users apply rosemary oil once a day or even several times a day. The overuse of the oil can, in turn, cause more shedding, according to Dr. Seymenoglu. Everything is always used in moderation- that’s the key.

The UKLash Hair Growth Serum launched earlier this year and has been designed to help reduce hair loss whilst promoting strong, healthy growth and a reduction in breakages (Contains affiliate links) https://t.co/EVZMdeuDxc — MyLondon (@myldn) July 10, 2024

Not everybody is sold on the idea of using rosemary oil. For those, there are safer and dermatologist-recommended alternatives. The UKLASH Hair Growth Serum is one such product that is causing a stir in the cosmetic industry. This serum has received hundreds of reviews. It has been praised for enhancing hair density and volume. It does not cause any discomfort that comes with essential oils.

Formulations like UKLASH are clinically proven and designed to work safely with sensitive scalps. It is in contrast to do-it-yourself oil treatments. Additional choices include nutrient-rich treatments that contain keratin, biotin, and peptides. People can also consider topical minoxidil, which has FDA approval for hair regrowth.

Users should always be skeptical of viral trends. When used properly, rosemary oil can be beneficial. However, when used improperly, it can have negative effects. It can even cause more hair loss. It’s important to do your homework and get professional advice. And when in doubt, always seek a doctor.